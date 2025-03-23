Junaid Khan Makes Theatrical Return With Runaway Brides Post Loveyapa Setback; Play Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Junaid Khan, who debuted in Bollywood with the romantic comedy Loveyapa is back to theatre with the play Runaway Brides. Junaid's love for acting continues to fuel every step he takes even after Loveyapa’s underperformance at the box office. Junaid acts alongside a talented cast in Fae Zeh Jalali’s wedding farce Runaway Brides that will play at Experimental Theatre, NCPA in Mumbai on Sunday.

Runaway Brides written and directed by Faezeh Jalali is an 80-minute play in English, Hindi, Marathi, and Tulu, and follows the wedding day events of Aminah Amin and Rahul Shetty. The mother's of the bride and groom, Razia and Anju, go missing at the mandap on the big day and this triggers a frantic search, unexpected pairings, shocking secrets and pure confusion as everything is ultimately "mixed up" in a comedy of errors.

Junaid Khan in the play Runaway Brides (Photo: special arrangement)

Junaid Khan will act with a wide range of talented actors including Reshma Shetty, Nimisha Sirohi, Anoushka Zaveri, Prince Kanwal, Priyasha Bharadwaj and many more. Runaway Brides with a strong cast and compelling story has humour, drama, and emotional complexity which will further demonstrate Junaid's range as an actor.

Play Runaway Brides (Photo: special arrangement)

Details of the Play:

Place: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Time: Sunday, 23rd – 5.00 pm & 7.30 pm

Tickets: Rs. 600 & 500/- (Plus GST) (available on Experimental box office and bookmyshow.com)

Talking about his film career, Junaid's first film Loveyapa received lukewarm reception at the box office upon its release in the theatres. However, he certainly has the backing and support of his father Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Aamir recently spoke about his son's film, and said the overall experience was "good" for Junaid because he learned from it.

Play Runaway Brides (Photo: special arrangement)

Aamir had his own troubles early in his career and knows, first-hand, that these bumps are an essential aspect of building up as an actor. He emphasised that Junaid, with every film and project will learn and improvise. He also admired Junaid's ability to 'just act' and throw himself into every role, whether on stage or on screen.

