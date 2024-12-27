Loveyapa: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Rom-Com Gets Title

Hyderabad: Bollywood's rising stars, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, are set to make their theatrical debut in the upcoming romantic comedy Loveyapa. Directed by Advait Chandan, best known for his work on Laal Singh Chaddha, the film will hit theaters on February 7, 2025.

The title announcement was accompanied by a playful Instagram post from the film's production team, Phantom Studios, who teased the film's theme with the caption: "Situationship? Relationship? Love ka syapa? Ya Loveyapa?" The film is expected to explore modern romance, filled with both humour and emotional depth.

Loveyapa is poised to offer a fresh take on the complexities of love in contemporary relationships. With an engaging mix of humour and heart, the film promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences. The project is being produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment. Fans can look forward to a heartwarming story that celebrates love in all its forms, with both Junaid and Khushi playing pivotal roles in this rollercoaster of emotions and romance.

This film also marks an exciting chapter in both stars' careers. Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, made his acting debut earlier this year with the Netflix film Maharaj. Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late legendary actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the iconic comic series.

Both actors are now stepping into the limelight with Loveyapa, showcasing their potential in the romantic comedy genre. With a fresh take on contemporary relationships and a stellar star cast, Loveyapa is expected to captivate audiences with its relatable storyline and fresh performances from the newcomers, making it one of the most anticipated films of 2025.