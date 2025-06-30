July 2025 Releases: From Son Of Sardar 2 To Aap Jaisa Koi - A Packed Month For Moviegoers And OTT Fans

Hyderabad: July 2025 is shaping up to be a blockbuster month for Indian entertainment lovers, offering a diverse mix of films and web series that span genres - from intense political thrillers and emotional dramas to romantic comedies and gripping underworld tales. Whether you're heading to the theatre or relaxing at home with an OTT binge, this month's lineup promises something for every kind of viewer. Let's take a look at the most anticipated releases across both platforms.

Theatrical Releases

1. Metro… In Dino

Release Date: July 4, 2025

Directed By: Anurag Basu

Genre: Romantic Drama

Produced by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro... In Dino is a musical romantic drama film, which consists of multiple stories of contemporary couples. The film, a spiritual sequel to Basu's Life in a... Metro (2007) stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

2. Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti

Release Date: July 4, 2025

Directed By: Ken Ghosh

Genre: Action, Thriller

Starring Akshaye Khanna, Akshardham is a gripping action drama based on the real-life 2002 terrorist attack on the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. The film follows the heroic counter-terrorism operation conducted by India's National Security Guard (NSG). The supporting cast includes Abhimanyu Singh, Gautam Rode, Vivek Dahiya, Akshay Oberoi, Abhilash Chaudhary, Chandan Roy, and Shivam Bhardwaj.

3. Kingdom

Release Date: July 4, 2025

Directed By: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Genre: Spy Thriller

Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda alongside Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev, is an upcoming Telugu-language spy action thriller film bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film is intended to be the first instalment of a planned duology. The movie was shot across various locations, including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Kerala, and Sri Lanka.

4. Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan

Release Date: July 11, 2025

Directed By: Santosh Singh

Genre: Romantic Drama

Adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan explores the burgeoning connection between a visually impaired musician (played by Vikrant Massey) and a theatre artist (Shanaya Kapoor) during a train journey. The romantic drama film is written by Mansi Bagla and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under Zee Studios and Mini Films.

5. Maalik

Release Date: July 11, 2025

Directed By: Pulkit

Genre: Suspense Drama

Maalik, starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Manushi Chhillar, explores themes of power, betrayal, and justice. Directed by Pulkit, the film marks Rajkummar's second collaboration with the director after their 2017 historical drama Bose: Dead/Alive. The film's soundtrack is composed by Sachin-Jigar with the lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

6. Tanvi The Great

Release Date: July 18, 2025

Directed By: Anupam Kher

Genre: Biographical Drama

Actor Anupam Kher's second directorial venture tells the story of a determined young girl overcoming odds. The film is set to inspire and move audiences with its emotional depth. Produced by Anupam Kher Studio and NFDC, the film stars Anupam Kher and Iain Glen, alongside Boman Irani and Jackie Shroff.

7. Saiyara

Release Date: July 18, 2025

Directed By: Mohit Suri

Genre: Romantic Drama

Saiyara is an emotionally charged romantic drama that promises unfiltered chemistry and a soulful narrative. It focuses on love that touches the heart and defies societal expectations. The movie features Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday.

8. Son Of Sardaar 2

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Directed by: Vijay Kumar Arora

Genre: Action Comedy

Son Of Sardaar 2 is a sequel to the 2012 hit film of the same name. Featuring comedy, action, and Punjabi cultural vibes, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Sanjay Mishra, Chunky Panday, and Vindu Dara Singh. The movie is set to hit the silver screens on July 25.

9. Param Sundari

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Directed By: Tushar Jalota

Genre: Romantic Comedy

This cross-cultural love story features Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Set in Kerala, the film revolves around a fashionable North Indian man and a beautiful South Indian woman caught between love, cultural clashes, and humorous conflicts. Param Sundari is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

10. Mahavatar Narsimha

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Directed By: Ashwin Kumar

Genre: Mythological Action

Part of Hombale Films' ambitious Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, Mahavatar Narsimha is the first of seven films exploring ancient mythologies and divine interventions in epic cinematic form. The story follows the demon king Hiranyakashyap, who, driven by vengeance against Lord Vishnu, proclaims himself as the supreme deity. However, his son Prahlad remains steadfast in his devotion to Vishnu. In response to this tyranny, Vishnu incarnates as Narsimha to vanquish Hiranyakashyap and restore divine order.

11. Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Expected Release Date: July 24, 2025

Directed By: Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna

Genre: Historical Action

One of South India's most awaited films, this period action epic headlined by Pawan Kalyan is finally expected to hit theatres this July after multiple delays. The film, set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire, also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi and Satyaraj in other prominent roles.

OTT Releases

1. Kaalidhar Laapata

Release Date: July 4, 2025

Platform: ZEE5

Starring: Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan plays a middle-aged man who disappears while attending the Kumbh Mela as he struggles with memory loss and increasing loneliness. The film is produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment.

2. Special Ops Season 2

Release Date: July 11, 2025

Platform: JioHotstar

Starring: Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Saiyami Kher, Meher Vij

Himmat Singh, the RAW agent, is back in the second season of Special Ops and is going to take on a new-age cyber-terrorist who threatens to breach the most critical digital infrastructures of India, including Aadhaar and UPI systems.

3. Aap Jaisa Koi

Release Date: July 11, 2025

Platform: Netflix

This quirky romantic comedy starring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh follows the misadventures of two unlikely lovers navigating modern dating, bizarre musical montages, and the financial realities of life in Mumbai.