July 2025 Releases: From Son Of Sardar 2 To Aap Jaisa Koi - A Packed Month For Moviegoers And OTT Fans

Hyderabad: July 2025 is shaping up to be a blockbuster month for Indian entertainment lovers, offering a diverse mix of films and web series that span genres - from intense political thrillers and emotional dramas to romantic comedies and gripping underworld tales. Whether you're heading to the theatre or relaxing at home with an OTT binge, this month's lineup promises something for every kind of viewer. Let's take a look at the most anticipated releases across both platforms.
- Theatrical Releases
1. Metro… In Dino
Release Date: July 4, 2025
Directed By: Anurag Basu
Genre: Romantic Drama
Produced by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro... In Dino is a musical romantic drama film, which consists of multiple stories of contemporary couples. The film, a spiritual sequel to Basu's Life in a... Metro (2007) stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
2. Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti
Release Date: July 4, 2025
Directed By: Ken Ghosh
Genre: Action, Thriller
Starring Akshaye Khanna, Akshardham is a gripping action drama based on the real-life 2002 terrorist attack on the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. The film follows the heroic counter-terrorism operation conducted by India's National Security Guard (NSG). The supporting cast includes Abhimanyu Singh, Gautam Rode, Vivek Dahiya, Akshay Oberoi, Abhilash Chaudhary, Chandan Roy, and Shivam Bhardwaj.
3. Kingdom
Release Date: July 4, 2025
Directed By: Gowtam Tinnanuri
Genre: Spy Thriller
Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda alongside Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev, is an upcoming Telugu-language spy action thriller film bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film is intended to be the first instalment of a planned duology. The movie was shot across various locations, including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Kerala, and Sri Lanka.
4. Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan
Release Date: July 11, 2025
Directed By: Santosh Singh
Genre: Romantic Drama
Adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan explores the burgeoning connection between a visually impaired musician (played by Vikrant Massey) and a theatre artist (Shanaya Kapoor) during a train journey. The romantic drama film is written by Mansi Bagla and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under Zee Studios and Mini Films.
5. Maalik
Release Date: July 11, 2025
Directed By: Pulkit
Genre: Suspense Drama
Maalik, starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Manushi Chhillar, explores themes of power, betrayal, and justice. Directed by Pulkit, the film marks Rajkummar's second collaboration with the director after their 2017 historical drama Bose: Dead/Alive. The film's soundtrack is composed by Sachin-Jigar with the lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
6. Tanvi The Great
Release Date: July 18, 2025
Directed By: Anupam Kher
Genre: Biographical Drama
Actor Anupam Kher's second directorial venture tells the story of a determined young girl overcoming odds. The film is set to inspire and move audiences with its emotional depth. Produced by Anupam Kher Studio and NFDC, the film stars Anupam Kher and Iain Glen, alongside Boman Irani and Jackie Shroff.
7. Saiyara
Release Date: July 18, 2025
Directed By: Mohit Suri
Genre: Romantic Drama
Saiyara is an emotionally charged romantic drama that promises unfiltered chemistry and a soulful narrative. It focuses on love that touches the heart and defies societal expectations. The movie features Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday.
8. Son Of Sardaar 2
Release Date: July 25, 2025
Directed by: Vijay Kumar Arora
Genre: Action Comedy
Son Of Sardaar 2 is a sequel to the 2012 hit film of the same name. Featuring comedy, action, and Punjabi cultural vibes, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Sanjay Mishra, Chunky Panday, and Vindu Dara Singh. The movie is set to hit the silver screens on July 25.
9. Param Sundari
Release Date: July 25, 2025
Directed By: Tushar Jalota
Genre: Romantic Comedy
This cross-cultural love story features Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Set in Kerala, the film revolves around a fashionable North Indian man and a beautiful South Indian woman caught between love, cultural clashes, and humorous conflicts. Param Sundari is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.
10. Mahavatar Narsimha
Release Date: July 25, 2025
Directed By: Ashwin Kumar
Genre: Mythological Action
Part of Hombale Films' ambitious Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, Mahavatar Narsimha is the first of seven films exploring ancient mythologies and divine interventions in epic cinematic form. The story follows the demon king Hiranyakashyap, who, driven by vengeance against Lord Vishnu, proclaims himself as the supreme deity. However, his son Prahlad remains steadfast in his devotion to Vishnu. In response to this tyranny, Vishnu incarnates as Narsimha to vanquish Hiranyakashyap and restore divine order.
11. Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Expected Release Date: July 24, 2025
Directed By: Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna
Genre: Historical Action
One of South India's most awaited films, this period action epic headlined by Pawan Kalyan is finally expected to hit theatres this July after multiple delays. The film, set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire, also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi and Satyaraj in other prominent roles.
- OTT Releases
1. Kaalidhar Laapata
Release Date: July 4, 2025
Platform: ZEE5
Starring: Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan plays a middle-aged man who disappears while attending the Kumbh Mela as he struggles with memory loss and increasing loneliness. The film is produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment.
2. Special Ops Season 2
Release Date: July 11, 2025
Platform: JioHotstar
Starring: Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Saiyami Kher, Meher Vij
Himmat Singh, the RAW agent, is back in the second season of Special Ops and is going to take on a new-age cyber-terrorist who threatens to breach the most critical digital infrastructures of India, including Aadhaar and UPI systems.
3. Aap Jaisa Koi
Release Date: July 11, 2025
Platform: Netflix
This quirky romantic comedy starring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh follows the misadventures of two unlikely lovers navigating modern dating, bizarre musical montages, and the financial realities of life in Mumbai.
