July 2024 BO: Deadpool & Wolverine and Raayan Shine Amidst 4 Pc Decline in Collections from Previous Year

Hyderabad: July 2024 marked a relatively quiet month for the Indian film industry, with a total box office collection of Rs 593 crore. This figure reflects a slowdown compared to previous months, underscoring a modest performance across the sector. The month's box office receipts were primarily driven by a handful of major releases, with only four films surpassing the Rs 50 crore mark.

The top-grossing film of July was Deadpool & Wolverine, which not only led the domestic charts but also achieved the status of the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India for 2024. This superhero crossover film surpassed Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to claim this title, showcasing its strong appeal among Indian audiences. In the Tamil film sector, Raayan, starring Dhanush, emerged as the standout performer of the month. The film achieved significant commercial success, grossing approximately Rs 116 crore.

Despite these successes, the overall performance of July 2024 was below expectations. The cumulative box office collections for films released from January to July 2024 stand at Rs 5,598 crore, which is 4 percent lower than the same period in 2023. This dip reflects a general trend of underperformance, with only a few films managing to capture significant audience interest. The top 10 films released in July 2024 illustrate a concentrated box office performance, with Deadpool & Wolverine, Raayan, and Indian 2 accounting for a substantial 65 percent of the month's total earnings.

The Malayalam film industry, which had previously enjoyed a notable share of the box office, saw a decline in its market presence. From holding 19 pc of the box office in May, the share dropped to 14 pc in July. The Malayalam film sector grossed only Rs 9 crore in July, with the highest-grossing film being the re-release of the 2000 classic, Devadoothan.