Jude Law On Playing Vladimir Putin In The Wizard Of The Kremlin: 'I Didn't Fear Repercussions'

Hyderabad: Jude Law's latest film The Wizard of the Kremlin earned a thunderous 10-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. The political drama, directed by Olivier Assayas, dives into Russia's turbulent 1990s and explores the rise of Vladimir Putin. Jude Law takes on the challenging role of Putin.

Actor Paul Dano stars as Vadim Baranov, a fictional reality TV star who becomes Putin's spin doctor. The character is inspired by real-life strategist Vladislav Surkov, often credited for shaping Putin's strongman image and political strategy. The film also features Alicia Vikander, Tom Sturridge, and Jeffrey Wright in key roles.

Jude Law on Playing Putin

Speaking at Venice, Jude Law admitted he had no fear about portraying one of the world's most controversial leaders. "I hope not naively, but I didn't fear repercussions. I felt confident in Olivier's direction and the script. We weren't chasing controversy. This is a character in a broader story. We weren't trying to define anything about anyone," Law explained.

His Preparation for the Role

Law also revealed how his director wanted authenticity without heavy prosthetics. "We worked with an amazing makeup and hair team. We studied references from that period of Putin's life. The idea was to find familiarity with me. Honestly, it's amazing what a great wig can do," he said.

The Director's Vision

The Wizard of the Kremlin is adapted from Giuliano da Empoli's 2022 novel of the same name. Director Olivier Assayas described the film as more than just a political drama. "Beyond the passions of men navigating the dangerous fluxes of modern politics, we see the powerful cinematic sweep of history. It's drama, it's action, and it's about making sense of the chaos transforming our world in disturbing ways," Assayas shared.

A Film That Blends History and Fiction

The story unfolds in the final years of the Soviet Union and captures the chaos of Russia's transition. Through its fictional yet inspired characters, it shows how power is built and narratives are controlled.