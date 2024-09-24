Jr NTR's Fans Go All out for Devara, Pour 'Blood' on Massive Cut-out Ahead of Release

Hyderabad: The excitement surrounding Jr NTR’s upcoming film Devara: Part 1 has been palpable. Despite the disappointment caused by the cancellation of the film’s pre-release event, the fervor among Jr NTR's ardent fans remains undeterred, as seen in viral clips from across the Telugu-speaking states.

In a rather extraordinary display of devotion, fans from Ananthapur, Andhra Pradesh, have taken their admiration to another level. They adorned a massive cut-out of Jr NTR with what they claim to be 'blood' in a ritualistic gesture ahead of the film’s release. While this act underscores the profound reverence his fans have for him, it has garnered mixed reactions on social media.

As the excitement builds for Devara, which marks Jr NTR’s return to solo stardom after six years since RRR, anticipation continues to swell. The film is set for a grand pan-India release, and promotional activities are ramping up. Among the most talked-about incidents is a video circulating on X (formerly Twitter), showing fans cleaning and worshipping a towering 50-foot cut-out of Jr NTR. They pour milk and what seems to be blood over it, demonstrating their heartfelt devotion.

The atmosphere was electric, with a large crowd cheering and celebrating around the cut-out during this poignant ceremony. Such expressions of love and respect highlight Jr NTR’s status as the "Man of the Masses," a title that resonates deeply with his fans.

However, not all news surrounding Devara has been positive. On September 22, 2024, a pre-scheduled event in Hyderabad was abruptly cancelled due to an overwhelming turnout that exceeded all expectations, making crowd control impossible. Jr NTR himself was advised not to attend, a decision taken to ensure his safety amid the chaos, which included broken barricades and crowded seating arrangements.

The film's producers later released an official statement explaining the cancellation, expressing their disappointment while acknowledging the fans’ enthusiasm. They stated, "We were eagerly waiting for this day as we've worked hard on this film for years and wanted to celebrate it on a grand scale especially since it’s the first solo release of our beloved Man of Masses NTR after 6 years."

As Devara: Part 1, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, prepares for its much-anticipated release on September 27, 2024, the excitement and commitment of Jr NTR's fans are clear. Their unwavering support reflects the deep connection they feel to the actor and his work.