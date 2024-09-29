Jr NTR's Devara Sets Global Box Office Ablaze With Over Rs 243 Crore In 48 Hours!

Hyderabad: Jr NTR's recently released film Devara: Part 1 has continued its box office dominance, amassing over Rs 243 crore globally within just two days of release. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film, which hit theatres on September 27, 2024, in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, has received overwhelming support from fans worldwide.

On Sunday, the makers of the film took to the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Devara to share a new poster featuring Jr NTR and proudly announced the two-day global collection. The poster was accompanied by a caption that read, "Weapons of DESTRUCTION… unleashing FEAR that no corner can hide from!!"

Despite its staggering box office performance, Devara: Part 1 is trailing behind this year's other major releases. The sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, grossed Rs 298.5 crore globally in its first two days. Additionally, Prabhas' Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire set a high bar in 2023 with Rs 295.7 crore in its initial two-day collection.

For Jr NTR, Devara marks a significant solo release, his first since 2018's Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. His last appearance on screen was in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR alongside Ram Charan in 2022. The actor expressed gratitude on X, thanking fans and the entire team for their support and appreciation of the film.

Devara also features an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. The action thriller marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood actors Saif and Janhvi.