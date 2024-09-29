ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jr NTR's Devara Sets Global Box Office Ablaze With Over Rs 243 Crore In 48 Hours!

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, has achieved massive global success, grossing over Rs 243 crore within two days of release. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is celebrated for its intense action and star-studded cast, including Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Jr NTR's Devara Sets Global Box Office Ablaze With Over Rs 243 Crore In 48 Hours!
Devara box office collection (Photo: Film Poster)

Hyderabad: Jr NTR's recently released film Devara: Part 1 has continued its box office dominance, amassing over Rs 243 crore globally within just two days of release. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film, which hit theatres on September 27, 2024, in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, has received overwhelming support from fans worldwide.

On Sunday, the makers of the film took to the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Devara to share a new poster featuring Jr NTR and proudly announced the two-day global collection. The poster was accompanied by a caption that read, "Weapons of DESTRUCTION… unleashing FEAR that no corner can hide from!!"

Despite its staggering box office performance, Devara: Part 1 is trailing behind this year's other major releases. The sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, grossed Rs 298.5 crore globally in its first two days. Additionally, Prabhas' Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire set a high bar in 2023 with Rs 295.7 crore in its initial two-day collection.

For Jr NTR, Devara marks a significant solo release, his first since 2018's Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. His last appearance on screen was in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR alongside Ram Charan in 2022. The actor expressed gratitude on X, thanking fans and the entire team for their support and appreciation of the film.

Devara also features an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. The action thriller marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood actors Saif and Janhvi.

READ MORE

  1. Devara Box Office Collection Day 2: Jr NTR's Film Hits Rs 100 Cr In India, Soars Past Rs 200 Cr Worldwide In Just Two Days
  2. Jr NTR's Devara Mints Over Rs 172 Cr Worldwide On Opening Day, Makers Say 'No Force Can Hold Back Tsunami' As Film Exceeds Projection
  3. Devara Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Jr NTR's Film Beats Prabhas' Kalki to Take Top Spot as Highest Opener in Telugu

Hyderabad: Jr NTR's recently released film Devara: Part 1 has continued its box office dominance, amassing over Rs 243 crore globally within just two days of release. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film, which hit theatres on September 27, 2024, in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, has received overwhelming support from fans worldwide.

On Sunday, the makers of the film took to the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Devara to share a new poster featuring Jr NTR and proudly announced the two-day global collection. The poster was accompanied by a caption that read, "Weapons of DESTRUCTION… unleashing FEAR that no corner can hide from!!"

Despite its staggering box office performance, Devara: Part 1 is trailing behind this year's other major releases. The sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, grossed Rs 298.5 crore globally in its first two days. Additionally, Prabhas' Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire set a high bar in 2023 with Rs 295.7 crore in its initial two-day collection.

For Jr NTR, Devara marks a significant solo release, his first since 2018's Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. His last appearance on screen was in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR alongside Ram Charan in 2022. The actor expressed gratitude on X, thanking fans and the entire team for their support and appreciation of the film.

Devara also features an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. The action thriller marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood actors Saif and Janhvi.

READ MORE

  1. Devara Box Office Collection Day 2: Jr NTR's Film Hits Rs 100 Cr In India, Soars Past Rs 200 Cr Worldwide In Just Two Days
  2. Jr NTR's Devara Mints Over Rs 172 Cr Worldwide On Opening Day, Makers Say 'No Force Can Hold Back Tsunami' As Film Exceeds Projection
  3. Devara Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Jr NTR's Film Beats Prabhas' Kalki to Take Top Spot as Highest Opener in Telugu

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEVARA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 2DEVARAJR NTRDEVARA BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONDEVARA WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE DAY 2

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.