Jr NTR's Devara Sets Record as Fastest Indian Film to Cross $1 Million in Pre-Sales in North America before Trailer Drop

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

Jr NTR's highly anticipated film Devara Part 1 has made a significant impact on the North American box office, reaching over 1 million dollars in advance bookings even before its trailer release. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara is generating buzz with its star-studded cast, including Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, who are making their Telugu debuts.

Hyderabad: The excitement surrounding the upcoming action drama Devara Part 1 is palpable as it becomes the fastest Indian film to hit 1 million dollars in advance bookings in North America. With the trailer set to release today at 5:04 PM, the film has already achieved significant milestones in pre-sales. Currently, Devara Part 1 has sold around 26,000 tickets in the U.S., amounting to approximately 778,000 dollars, with total North American pre-sales reaching around 830,000 dollars. The film's advance sales are expected to surge further following the trailer launch.

The film, directed by Koratala Siva, is slated to premiere on September 27 and features Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, making their Telugu debuts with the actioner. The project has captured substantial interest, with its Telugu version alone racking up significant sales figures. Devara Part 1 is poised to challenge current records, including the premiere day record of 3.5 dollar million set by Kalki 2898 AD.

Moreover, given Tarak's recent success with RRR, which grossed over 15 million dollars in North America, expectations are high that Devara could replicate or even exceed these numbers. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, Devara Part 1 also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.

