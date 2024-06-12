ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jr NTR Fans, Here's Good News – Devara: Part 1 Is Likely to Hit Big Screens Earlier than October 10

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 12, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

The latest buzz around Jr NTR's Devara hints at an earlier release, potentially taking Prawan Kalyan's OG's spot on September 27. The film helmed by Koratala Siva is a duology featuring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

Devar : Part 1 (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Jr NTR is reportedly in Goa shooting for Devara, a raw and rustic action drama helmed by Koratala Siva. The superstar is said to be playin dual role as father and son in this flick. Koratala Siva's cinematic venture sees the star donning dual roles, portraying both father and son with finesse.

Originally slated for release on April 5, the first installment of Devara faced a setback when the antagonist, Saif Ali Khan, encountered an injury, halting production and pushing the release to October 10. However, recent buzz in the industry hints at a possible shift, with talks of advancing the release to September 27, filling the void left by Pawan Kalyan’s OG.

Netflix eagerly awaits its turn to stream Devara post-theatrical release, while the mesmerising tunes of Anirudh Ravichander, especially the enchanting Fear Song, have already captivated the hearts of movie enthusiasts. Alongside NTR, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles.

Amidst all this excitement around Devara, NTR also prepares for his Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2. Jr NTR has already shot for a couple of schedules for the spy actioner in Mumbai. Set to enthrall audiences under the direction of Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is part of Yash Raj Films' ambitious Spy Universe.

