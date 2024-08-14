Jr NTR Sprains His Left Wrist While Working Out; His Team Notifies 'He Will Be Back at Work Soon'

Hyderabad: Jr NTR has officially completed filming for Devara: Part 1, his forthcoming film with Koratala Siva. However, the actor recently suffered a minor injury while working out at the gym. According to an official statement from his office, the actor injured his left wrist a few days ago. To ensure appropriate healing, his hand was immobilised with a cast. Despite the setback, Jr NTR displayed his commitment to his work by finishing the shoot for his highly anticipated film, Devara, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the cast is likely to be removed in a few weeks, and the RRR actor will return to work soon. In the meanwhile, his team has asked his fans not to speculate on the severity of the injury. The statement stated, "Mr. NTR @tarak9999 has sustained a minor sprain to his left wrist a couple of days ago while working out in the gym. His hand has been immobilised with a cast as a precautionary measure. Despite the injury Mr. NTR has completed the shoot for Devara last night and is now recuperating. The cast will be off in a couple of weeks and he will be back at work soon. In the meantime we request that speculation regarding this minor injury is avoided."

Jr NTR recently wrapped up the filming of Devara Part 1. He took to social media to share a heartfelt message about his experience on the film's sets. He expressed gratitude by writing, "Just wrapped my final shot for Devara Part 1. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can’t wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September." The film marks Janhvi and Jr NTR's maiden collaboration with Saif Ali Khan in an interesting role.