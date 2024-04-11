Jr NTR Sports a Casual Look as He Heads to Mumbai for Hrithik Roshan Starrer War 2 Shoot - Watch

Fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming film War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Jr NTR's departure for the Mumbai shoot adds to the excitement, captured in a paparazzo's video at Hyderabad airport. He sported a casual yet dapper look for the journey.

Hyderabad: Anticipation is high for the upcoming project War 2, the sequel to the action-packed thriller War. Fans are eagerly awaiting the collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in this exciting venture. And now, Jr NTR, who was spotted at the Hyderabad airport leaving for the War 2 shoot in Mumbai, has only added to the excitement.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram on Monday, the RRR star can be seen stepping out of his luxurious car and making his way towards the airport entrance. For the journey, Jr NTR opted for a blue full shirt paired with jeans and a pair of black shoes. He completed the look with dark sunglasses and a black cap.

According to a recent newswire report, Jr NTR is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on April 11, where he will kickstart the shooting for an important sequence lasting around 10 days. He will be joining Hrithik Roshan, who is already on set, for a crucial action scene.

Although the specifics of Jr NTR's role in the franchise are kept under wraps, sources suggest that the character will be intense, action-packed, and with intriguing shades of grey. This new venture is expected to surprise fans with a different dimension of Jr NTR's acting prowess.

To maintain secrecy on the set and prevent any leaks, strict measures have been put in place, especially after an image of Hrithik Roshan filming for the project surfaced online. The entire crew is on high alert to ensure no unauthorised images are shared.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is set to hit the silver screens on Independence Day 2025. The audience is eagerly looking forward to witnessing the on-screen charisma and exceptional acting skills of both Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in this much-anticipated project.

