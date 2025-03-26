Jr. NTR Reveals His Adorable Nickname for Wife Lakshmi Pranathi in Heartfelt Birthday Post

Hyderabad: Jr. NTR, one of the biggest stars of the Telugu film industry, posted a touching birthday wish for his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, on his social media handle on Wednesday. The couple got married in 2011. The RRR actor celebrated his wife's birthday in Japan, where he is currently busy promoting his film Devara: Part 1.

On March 26, the actor shared a couple of photos from the birthday celebration on Instagram. The images show him and Pranathi dressed in matching black outfits, celebrating the special occasion. In one image, Jr. NTR wraps his arms tightly around Pranathi, while another shows the happy couple sharing a candid moment together. Accompanying the images, the RRR star used a simple caption to express his love for Lakshmi, which includes a special nickname the star has for his wife.

Along with the pictures, Jr NTR affectionately wrote: "Ammalu… Happy Birthday…" For the unversed, 'ammalu' is a Telugu word that refers to little girls in the most affectionate way. His followers layered birthday wishes for Pranathi in the comments, saying they looked good together. Many also dubbed Jr. NTR a complete family man for taking time out for his wife.

Jr. NTR is currently in Japan with director Koratala Siva for the international promotion of Devara: Part 1, which is set for a global release on March 28, 2024. The film has already created a lot of excitement, especially after a private screening was held in Japan and received a great response. After the blockbuster hit of RRR, the actor's fan base has expanded greatly in Japan.

Apart from Devara, Jr. NTR is also busy with other projects. He will make his Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Similarly, he is reportedly collaborating with KGF and Salaar director Prashanth Neel on the highly anticipated NTRNeel movie. A sequel for Devara is also in the pipeline, starting next year.