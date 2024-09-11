ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jr NTR Reveals He Hated Shooting THIS Scene The Most In Devara - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 12 minutes ago

Jr NTR, at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Devara: Part 1, revealed that he hated filming a shark-riding scene, citing its lengthy and challenging shoot in a large water tank. The movie, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, is set to be released on September 27.

Jr NTR (IANS photo)

Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited movie Devara: Part 1 is making significant waves within the film industry, and the excitement has only intensified with the release of its trailer. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. During the trailer launch event on September 6, 2024, Jr NTR shared that one of the action sequences he hated the most in Devara was the scene where he was seen riding a shark.

Jr NTR at Devara trailer launch (ETV Bharat)

He stated, "There's also that sequence of me riding on the shark. I hated shooting for it! It took a lot of time, I was in a 200x150 tank, which was about five and a half feet, and that shot took almost one day to get it right."

Discussing the overall nature of the film, Jr NTR categorised it as an action drama filled with intense sequences, stating, "I will call it an action drama. It's high on action... Can't wait for the world to see. The last half an hour or the last 40 minutes of the film will rock you all." He also took a moment to express his appreciation towards his fans, saying, "I also want to thank my fans for loving me always."

Siva, who previously collaborated with Jr NTR on the 2016 action film Janatha Garage, expressed his admiration for the actor's ability to fully immerse himself in his roles when the cameras are rolling. Siva said, "He is a close friend of mine. When he is in front of the camera, he suddenly changes his persona." The director also admitted feeling a bit tense about Devara, since this is his first venture into a Pan-India film.

Presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram, the movie is being produced under the banners of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. Devara: Part 1 is set to be an exciting Telugu action thriller, set to hit the silver screens on September 27.

