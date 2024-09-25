Jr NTR Receives Rousing Reception at Beyond Fest Ahead of Devara Release - Watch

Mumbai: Telugu superstar Jr NTR was met with a standing ovation at Beyond Fest 2024 in Los Angeles, where he was honoured for his upcoming film Devara: Part 1. The actor's appearance on stage sparked loud applause and cheers, culminating in an overwhelming reception that showcased the fanbase he enjoys around the globe.

Following the monumental success of RRR, Jr NTR is gearing up for the release of Devara: Part 1, which has already generated unprecedented presales in the USA. The film's world premiere is set for September 26, 2024, at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, with tickets selling out in just nine minutes. Notably, 90 percent of the 516 seats were purchased by Western audiences, underscoring the film's international appeal.

During a conversation with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Jr NTR revealed the challenges he faced during a demanding 35-day underwater shoot. He described a particularly intense scene featuring interactions with a shark, emphasising the meticulous planning required for underwater filming. "If it's a six-second shot, they need to rehearse it properly," he stated, highlighting the difficulties of shooting at depths of 18 feet.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. With global anticipation at an all-time high, the film is set to release worldwide on September 27, 2024, promising to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience.

