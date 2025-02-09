Jr NTR Reacts to FIFA's Birthday Post For Neymar, Tevez, and Ronaldo Dancing to Naatu Naatu

Hyderabad: Jr NTR has once again set the internet abuzz with just one comment on a social media post. The actor had the best reply to a post featuring football legends Neymar Jr, Carlos Tevez, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Want to know what is the connection between the actor and the footballers? Read on to know.

For the unversed, FIFA published a special post commemorating the birthdays of the three football legends. FIFA's official Instagram account posted a picture of the three football players on their shared birthdate on February 5 doing the famous Naatu Naatu dance move from the popular movie RRR. It marked a significant cross-cultural event that brought together the worlds of football and films in a unique way.

Wishing Neymar, Tevez, and Ronaldo on their birthdays, the post summed up their initials, which read N, T, and R, and formed the acronym NTR. This reference to Tollywood actor Jr. NTR, who became a global phenomenon for his role as Bheem in RRR, gave his supporters even more reason to be excited. The post was massively shared garnering over 100,000 likes in a matter of hours.

With the post going viral, Jr. NTR could not help but react to the post. "Haha... Happy birthday Neymar... Tevez... Ronaldo..." he said in the comment section, expressing his gratitude and joy. FIFA's post only goes to underline the actor's worldwide fame. It also demonstrates how well-liked RRR is, and how it has become a global sensation, particularly since its successful Netflix streaming.

Moving on from RRR, Jr NTR was last seen in Devara Part 1. Next up, the actor has War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Dragon in his slate of work.