Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's next to Be a Two-part Epic Saga; Here's When the Film Will Go on Floors

Hyderabad: Jr. NTR is busy shooting for his next venture, Devara, while also securing an impressive line up with ace filmmakers in the country. His collaboration with the renowned director Prashanth Neel, famed for Salaar and the KGF series is one of the highly anticipated films from South. According to latest buzz around the film, Jr NTR and Prashanth's upcoming project is set to roll next year. Billed as high-octane spectacle aiming to create a new benchmark in Indian Cinema, the film is currently in its pre-production phase and will be an epic two-part saga akin to Devara.

The decision to split the narrative into two parts reflects a deliberate strategy to explore the story comprehensively, allowing ample room for character arcs and plot intricacies. As KGF set a benchmark for multi-part narratives, anticipation swells around Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel's partnership, poised to deliver yet another cinematic spectacle by the Mythri Movie Makers.

While specific plot details remain veiled, buzz around the film suggests that Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's film is a riveting tale brimming with intense action sequences and stellar performances. With Prashanth Neel's proven track record of cinematic brilliance showcased in KGF and Salaar, fans eagerly await the magic this dynamic duo will bring on-screen.

Meanwhile, Jr. NTR's ongoing project, Devara Part: 1, unfolds against the scenic backdrop of Goa, exploring coastal realms. Starring Jr. NTR alongside Janhvi Kapoor in her Tollywood debut and featuring Saif Ali Khan as the formidable antagonist, the film promises an immersive experience. Following production delays, the film is slated for release on October 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is also aiming to expand his horizon beyond South. The actor embarks on a Bollywood venture, joining the cast of War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan. The actor is said to commence shoot on War 2 once he wraps up Devara helmed by Koratala Siva.