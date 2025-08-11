Jr NTR Opens Up On Doubts About Acceptance In Bollywood, Thanks War 2 Co-Star Hrithik Roshan For Support

Hyderabad: As War 2 races towards its August 14 release, Tollywood superstar Jr NTR has reflected on his first foray into Hindi cinema, opening up about the fears he faced, the warm welcome from audiences, and the camaraderie he built with co-star Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and also featuring Kiara Advani, the action thriller is gearing up for a head-to-head box office clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie this Independence Day.
"Kya accept karenge yeh log?" - Jr NTR on doubts about acceptance in Bollywood
At a pre-release event in Hyderabad on August 10, Jr NTR spoke about the hesitation many southern actors feel when stepping into Bollywood. Kiara Advani, who recently became a mother, skipped the event, but the spotlight was firmly on Jr NTR's heartfelt admission.
#JrNTR - "I come from South India and there is a little fear whether they will accept us or not , but thanks to Hrithik sir , he hugged me on the first day and made me very comfortable and treated me as his brother Love you Hrithik sir"#War2 #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/n5EfCs7bIp— A N K I T (@Ankitaker) August 10, 2025
"I come from South India, and thanks to SS Rajamouli for erasing many boundaries between South and North, which are just films. But every South Indian has a doubt: 'Kya accept karenge yeh log?' Thank you for accepting me with wide and open arms, and for that beautiful hug you gave me on the first day. This is not a movie about NTR going into Hindi cinema, but Hrithik equally coming into Telugu cinema," he shared.
Recalling his 75-day schedule with Hrithik Roshan, the actor called it a learning curve. "I have learned a lot from Hrithik and often see myself in him... I can't wait to get back on set with him," he added.
Jr NTR admires Ayan Mukerji
NTR also had glowing words for director Ayan Mukerji, crediting him for shaping War 2 into a grand cinematic spectacle. "Ayan has spent sleepless nights carving this visual extravaganza. Thank you for being a guiding force. As I promised you, 2025 will have another blockbuster from this country, and his name is going to be Ayan Mukerji," he said.
CBFC cuts and certification
Industry reports suggest the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) instructed the makers to make several edits before granting a U/A 16+ certificate. Six "inappropriate references" were muted, one "obscene" dialogue was replaced, and a brief offensive gesture was removed. Sensual visuals, believed to feature Kiara Advani, were reduced by about nine seconds, amounting to a 50% cut in those shots. The final runtime now stands at 2 hours, 59 minutes, and 49 seconds.
About War 2
A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, the film pits Hrithik Roshan's Major Kabir Dhaliwal against Jr NTR's Vikram, two elite Indian spies with opposing ideologies. Kiara Advani's character, Kavya Luthra, is set to play a crucial role in the conflict. As part of YRF's Spy Universe, which connects hits like Pathaan and Tiger Zinda Hai, War 2 promises a high-octane blend of action, emotion, and spectacle.
READ MORE
- War 2: CBFC Cuts Sensual Visuals, Orders Makers To Mute 6 References In Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Starrer
- Coolie Vs War 2 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses $2 Million Overseas, Hrithik-Jr NTR's Film Trails Behind
- August 2025 Theatrical Releases: Son Of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, War 2, Coolie, And More