Jr NTR Opens Up On Doubts About Acceptance In Bollywood, Thanks War 2 Co-Star Hrithik Roshan For Support

Hyderabad: As War 2 races towards its August 14 release, Tollywood superstar Jr NTR has reflected on his first foray into Hindi cinema, opening up about the fears he faced, the warm welcome from audiences, and the camaraderie he built with co-star Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and also featuring Kiara Advani, the action thriller is gearing up for a head-to-head box office clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie this Independence Day.

"Kya accept karenge yeh log?" - Jr NTR on doubts about acceptance in Bollywood

At a pre-release event in Hyderabad on August 10, Jr NTR spoke about the hesitation many southern actors feel when stepping into Bollywood. Kiara Advani, who recently became a mother, skipped the event, but the spotlight was firmly on Jr NTR's heartfelt admission.

"I come from South India, and thanks to SS Rajamouli for erasing many boundaries between South and North, which are just films. But every South Indian has a doubt: 'Kya accept karenge yeh log?' Thank you for accepting me with wide and open arms, and for that beautiful hug you gave me on the first day. This is not a movie about NTR going into Hindi cinema, but Hrithik equally coming into Telugu cinema," he shared.

Recalling his 75-day schedule with Hrithik Roshan, the actor called it a learning curve. "I have learned a lot from Hrithik and often see myself in him... I can't wait to get back on set with him," he added.