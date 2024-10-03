Jr NTR, Nani come out in support of Samantha and Chay; Konda Surekha retracts statement After Backlash

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's remarks linking the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao have ignited backlash from the film community. Several prominent figures, including Jr NTR and Nani, publicly condemned her comments on social media, calling them irresponsible and damaging.

Jr NTR used the hashtag #FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate to express his displeasure with the remarks made by the political leader. Taking to X, the RRR actor wrote: "Konda Surekha garu, dragging personal lives into politics is a new low. Public figures, especially those in responsible positions like you, must maintain dignity and respect for privacy. It’s disheartening to see baseless statements thrown around carelessly, especially about the film industry." He emphasized the importance of maintaining dignity and respect for privacy, particularly for people in the public eye. The actor stated that such baseless allegations should not be tolerated and that the film industry would not remain silent.

Nani echoed similar sentiments, criticising politicians for spreading "utter baseless rubbish." He remarked that it reflects poorly on society when respectable figures engage in such discourse. Joining Jr NTR, Nani wrote: "Disgusting to see politicians thinking that they can get away talking any kind of nonsense. When your words can be so irresponsible it’s stupid of us to expect that you will have any responsibility for your people. It’s not just about actors or cinema. This is not abt any political party. It is not okay for someone in such a respectable position to talk such utter baseless rubbish infront of media and think that it is okay. We all should condemn such practice which will reflect poorly on our society."

Amala Akkineni, wife of veteran actor Nagarjuna, and their son Akhil also spoke out against Surekha's comments, expressing support for their family while condemning the linking of KT Rama Rao to the divorce. In light of the backlash, Konda Surekha has since retracted her comments, asserting that her intention was to highlight the belittling of women rather than to harm Samantha. Konda emphasised that she only has respect for the actor and her journey in the film industry and apologised to her fans for hurting their sentiments.