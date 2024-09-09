ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jr NTR Mania Hits the US! Devara: Part 1 Advance Booking Creates History with 25,000+ Tickets Sold in Days

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Ahead of Devara: Part 1 trailer release on September 10, pre-sales for the film begins on an impressive note in the US. The film headlined by Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan releases on September 27. US advance bookings for Devara: Part 1 shatters records, with over 25,000 tickets sold.

Ahead of Devara: Part 1 trailer release on September 10, pre-sales for the film begins on an impressive note in the US. The film headlined by Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan releases on September 27. US advance bookings for Devara: Part 1 shatters records, with over 25,000 tickets sold.
Devara: Part 1 US Advance Booking (Photo: Film poster/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Koratala Siva's upcoming directorial, Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, is set to hit theatres on September 27. The buzz around the film is already palpable, especially with the advance bookings now open in the US.

Record-Breaking Advance Sales

The film's USA distributors, Prathyangira Cinemas, have revealed that over 25,000 tickets for the film's premiere shows have already been sold. A recent social media update from the distributors featured a striking poster of Jr NTR, accompanied by the message, "The gates of destruction are open! 🔥 A RECORD SHATTERING 25,000+ tickets SOLD for the USA premieres in a flash 😎 Remember, #Devara hasn’t even begun its true rampage yet ❤️‍🔥 #DevaraUSA."

The film has also made headlines by becoming the fastest Indian film to sell over 15,000 tickets in the US within just a few days of the pre-sales starting. This achievement highlights the immense anticipation surrounding the film's release.

High Anticipation for Devara Trailer

With pre-sale bookings already setting impressive records, Devara: Part 1 is poised for a strong opening at the box office. The rapid sell-out of first-day tickets in North America indicates a high level of demand.

On Sunday, the makers of Devara: Part 1 released a striking new poster featuring Jr NTR and announced the trailer release date, set for September 10, 2024. The poster, showcasing Jr NTR in an all-black outfit amidst crashing waves, enhances his commanding on-screen presence. The accompanying caption read, "Celebrate today. Conquer in a couple of days. Face your fears head on from September 10th with #DevaraTrailer (sic)."

Star-Studded Cast and Music

Jr NTR, known for his dynamic performances, stars in the titular role, with his success in RRR raising expectations for this film. Saif Ali Khan plays archenemy to Jr NTR in the film, while Janhvi Kapoor makes her notable pan-Indian debut, infusing the film with fresh energy.

The recent release of the song Daavudi has further heightened anticipation. Its energetic beats and captivating visuals have struck a chord with audiences, adding to the film’s growing buzz.

About Devara

Devara: Part 1 is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. With its impressive pre-release performance and high expectations, the film is set for a strong debut. The film is set against the backdrop of the lost coastal lands of India. Although initially intended as a standalone film, Devara will be released in two parts, further adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.

Read More

  1. Jr NTR Fulfils Mother's Dream With Udupi Temple Visit; Thanks Prashanth Neel, Rishab Shetty For Making It Happen
  2. What a Wonderful Journey: Jr NTR Concludes Devara: Part 1 Shoot with Heartfelt Message
  3. NTR 31: Anticipation Peaks with Latest Update on Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel's Epic Collaboration; Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Koratala Siva's upcoming directorial, Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, is set to hit theatres on September 27. The buzz around the film is already palpable, especially with the advance bookings now open in the US.

Record-Breaking Advance Sales

The film's USA distributors, Prathyangira Cinemas, have revealed that over 25,000 tickets for the film's premiere shows have already been sold. A recent social media update from the distributors featured a striking poster of Jr NTR, accompanied by the message, "The gates of destruction are open! 🔥 A RECORD SHATTERING 25,000+ tickets SOLD for the USA premieres in a flash 😎 Remember, #Devara hasn’t even begun its true rampage yet ❤️‍🔥 #DevaraUSA."

The film has also made headlines by becoming the fastest Indian film to sell over 15,000 tickets in the US within just a few days of the pre-sales starting. This achievement highlights the immense anticipation surrounding the film's release.

High Anticipation for Devara Trailer

With pre-sale bookings already setting impressive records, Devara: Part 1 is poised for a strong opening at the box office. The rapid sell-out of first-day tickets in North America indicates a high level of demand.

On Sunday, the makers of Devara: Part 1 released a striking new poster featuring Jr NTR and announced the trailer release date, set for September 10, 2024. The poster, showcasing Jr NTR in an all-black outfit amidst crashing waves, enhances his commanding on-screen presence. The accompanying caption read, "Celebrate today. Conquer in a couple of days. Face your fears head on from September 10th with #DevaraTrailer (sic)."

Star-Studded Cast and Music

Jr NTR, known for his dynamic performances, stars in the titular role, with his success in RRR raising expectations for this film. Saif Ali Khan plays archenemy to Jr NTR in the film, while Janhvi Kapoor makes her notable pan-Indian debut, infusing the film with fresh energy.

The recent release of the song Daavudi has further heightened anticipation. Its energetic beats and captivating visuals have struck a chord with audiences, adding to the film’s growing buzz.

About Devara

Devara: Part 1 is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. With its impressive pre-release performance and high expectations, the film is set for a strong debut. The film is set against the backdrop of the lost coastal lands of India. Although initially intended as a standalone film, Devara will be released in two parts, further adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.

Read More

  1. Jr NTR Fulfils Mother's Dream With Udupi Temple Visit; Thanks Prashanth Neel, Rishab Shetty For Making It Happen
  2. What a Wonderful Journey: Jr NTR Concludes Devara: Part 1 Shoot with Heartfelt Message
  3. NTR 31: Anticipation Peaks with Latest Update on Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel's Epic Collaboration; Deets Inside

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEVARA PART 1 ADVANCE BOOKINGDEVARA PART 1US BOOKINGSDEVARA PART 1 TRAILERJR NTRDEVARA PART 1 US PREMIERE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.