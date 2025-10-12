ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amid Kantara Chapter 1 Success, Rishab Shetty Says He's 'Forever Indebted' To Jr NTR

Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty is on cloud nine as his magnum opus Kantara: Chapter 1 has taken the box office by storm, roaring past Rs 500 crore worldwide in just ten days. The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara has broken records with its rooted storytelling, haunting visuals, and soul-stirring music. Released on October 2, the film has connected deeply with audiences across languages, earning praise from critics, filmgoers, and celebrities alike.

At a recent press conference, Rishab Shetty opened up about the film's massive success, his bond with Jr NTR, and the deep emotional journey behind creating the mystical world of Kantara.

"It's a blessing," Rishab said with folded hands, adding, "The Telugu audience has given this film so much love. Their response has been overwhelming. I can never forget it."

About Jr NTR's Support During Filming Kantara 2

One of the most heartwarming parts of the interaction came when Rishab spoke about his friendship with Jr NTR. "NTR garu is like a brother to me," he said with visible emotion. "He stood by me and encouraged me. His support means a lot. I will be indebted to his support for the rest of my life," Shetty quipped.

The actor-director also revealed that Jr NTR's appreciation gave him confidence to expand Kantara's world. "He told me that stories like this that rooted in our land and traditions are India's true strength. That thought stayed with me throughout the making of Chapter 1," he revealed.

Rishab Shetty on Jr NTR's Support and the Roaring Success of Kantara: Chapter 1 (Photo: Special Arrangement)

A Dream Born In His Village

For Shetty, Kantara is not just a movie, it's a memory of his roots. "This story belongs to our region," he explained, adding, "From the forests to the rituals, everything comes from where I grew up. Since childhood, I dreamt of shooting in my village. That dream came true."

He also shared that a special studio was built in his native place to recreate the ancient world of Kantara: Chapter 1. "World-building for such a story was a huge process. Every day was a new challenge, but that's what made it exciting. My village people were part of it, my family was part of it. It's our story," he said.

Rishab reserved a special word of gratitude for his wife, who worked as the film's costume designer. "Her contribution was priceless," he said softly, adding, "She understood the soul of the story better than anyone. I will never forget her support."

Kantara Chapter 1 Success: Rishab Shetty Credits Jr NTR's Support and Telugu Audience (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Bringing Back The Glory Of Folk Tales