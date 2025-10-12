Amid Kantara Chapter 1 Success, Rishab Shetty Says He's 'Forever Indebted' To Jr NTR
Rishab Shetty credits Jr NTR's brotherly support and his team's effort amid the success of Kantara Chapter 1.
Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty is on cloud nine as his magnum opus Kantara: Chapter 1 has taken the box office by storm, roaring past Rs 500 crore worldwide in just ten days. The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara has broken records with its rooted storytelling, haunting visuals, and soul-stirring music. Released on October 2, the film has connected deeply with audiences across languages, earning praise from critics, filmgoers, and celebrities alike.
At a recent press conference, Rishab Shetty opened up about the film's massive success, his bond with Jr NTR, and the deep emotional journey behind creating the mystical world of Kantara.
"It's a blessing," Rishab said with folded hands, adding, "The Telugu audience has given this film so much love. Their response has been overwhelming. I can never forget it."
About Jr NTR's Support During Filming Kantara 2
One of the most heartwarming parts of the interaction came when Rishab spoke about his friendship with Jr NTR. "NTR garu is like a brother to me," he said with visible emotion. "He stood by me and encouraged me. His support means a lot. I will be indebted to his support for the rest of my life," Shetty quipped.
The actor-director also revealed that Jr NTR's appreciation gave him confidence to expand Kantara's world. "He told me that stories like this that rooted in our land and traditions are India's true strength. That thought stayed with me throughout the making of Chapter 1," he revealed.
A Dream Born In His Village
For Shetty, Kantara is not just a movie, it's a memory of his roots. "This story belongs to our region," he explained, adding, "From the forests to the rituals, everything comes from where I grew up. Since childhood, I dreamt of shooting in my village. That dream came true."
He also shared that a special studio was built in his native place to recreate the ancient world of Kantara: Chapter 1. "World-building for such a story was a huge process. Every day was a new challenge, but that's what made it exciting. My village people were part of it, my family was part of it. It's our story," he said.
Rishab reserved a special word of gratitude for his wife, who worked as the film's costume designer. "Her contribution was priceless," he said softly, adding, "She understood the soul of the story better than anyone. I will never forget her support."
Bringing Back The Glory Of Folk Tales
One of the most widely discussed aspects of Kantara is how it revives India's folk traditions on screen. Rishab smiled when asked about it. "India is the home of folk tales. We just told our story honestly. The audience connected to it because these stories are in our blood. They belong to every Indian."
He further said that the success of Kantara: Chapter 1 has opened doors for more such stories rooted in culture. "I love making films based on folklore. When people call Kantara a visual wonder, it feels great but it's also a reminder of how powerful our traditional stories are," the filmmaker added.
Direction First, Then Acting
When asked what he enjoys more: acting or directing, Rishab didn't hesitate. "Direction always comes first," he said. "Acting gives me satisfaction, but directing gives me purpose. I feel complete as a filmmaker."
This dual role has become his signature. In Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab plays the lead while also orchestrating the grand vision behind the camera. "Balancing both is tough," he admitted. "But when you love your story, everything becomes possible."
A Powerful Team Behind The Magic
Rishab credited his entire team for the success of the film. "Rukmini Vasanth did a fantastic job. I chose her after watching her earlier films, and she brought real strength to the character. Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram garu were equally brilliant. Everyone gave their best," he said.
He also praised composer Ajinish Loknath for creating music that became the heartbeat of the film. "Ajinish went to tribal areas to record real sounds. That authenticity made all the difference. His contribution is unforgettable," Shetty said.
Talking about Hombale Films, the production house behind Kantara, he said: "They are not just producers. They supported me personally and morally. Their trust gave us the courage to dream big."
Looking Ahead: Jai Hanuman And Beyond
With Kantara: Chapter 1 now a certified blockbuster, fans are already asking what's next. Rishab revealed that his next project, Jai Hanuman, is currently in the works. "It's another story rooted in our tradition," he hinted. "But it will take time. I want to give it the same honesty and detail as Kantara."
As the film continues to run successfully across theatres, Rishab remains humble. "I just want to thank everyone from Karnataka to Kerala, from Hyderabad to Mumbai, who made this success possible," he said. "This journey proves that our regional stories can truly go global."
About The Film
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films. The film stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles. Set nearly a thousand years before the original Kantara (2022), the prequel explores the origin of the Bhoota Kola ritual and the mythical land of Kantara.
In just ten days, it has collected Rs 397.65 crore in India and crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide. It has surpassed blockbusters like Jailer and Dangal, becoming the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.
With its spiritual energy and breathtaking visuals, Kantara: Chapter 1 has once again proven that cinema rooted in faith and folklore can touch hearts across the world.
