Jr NTR Fulfils Mother's Dream With Udupi Temple Visit; Thanks Prashanth Neel, Rishab Shetty For Making It Happen

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Jr NTR, who visited his mother's hometown in Karnataka's Kundapura, shared a special moment with his followers on social media. The post shared on Saturday features three pictures that capture his recent visit to the city where he fulfilled her long-standing dream of seeking darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha temple.

The first image shows Jr NTR with his mother, both beaming with joy as they stand before the temple. The second picture includes Rishab Shetty alongside Jr NTR and his mother, while the last photo features Jr NTR with Rishab Shetty and filmmaker Prashanth Neel. Sharing the snapshots, the RRR actor wrote, "My mother's forever dream of bringing me to her hometown Kundapura and seeking darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha has finally come true! To make it happen just before her birthday on September 2nd is the best gift I could give her."

He further wrote, "Thanks to @VKiragandur sir and my dearest friend Prashanth Neel for joining me and making this possible. A special thanks to my dear friend @rishabshettyofficial, whose presence and support made this moment incredibly special."

Jr NTR is currently engrossed in his upcoming film with Prashanth Neel. Tentatively titled NTR31 or NTRNEEL or Dragon, the project promises to be a high-octane action drama. The collaboration between Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel, known for his blockbuster KGF, has generated significant buzz in the film industry. The makers have recently confirmed that its shoot will commence in October or November. Fans eagerly await further details on this highly anticipated venture.