Jr NTR Fans Create Global Buzz With Sky Tribute For War 2 Ahead Of Trailer Release

Hyderabad: In a viral display of fandom, Jr NTR fans in Melbourne found a way to celebrate the trailer release of War 2, the actor's debut in Bollywood. A day before the official trailer drop on July 25, the words "NTR War 2" were scrawled across the Australian skyline with flight smoke - a type of fan engagement that drew attention around the globe.

A video documented the event and was uploaded by Jr NTR's fan page on X (formerly Twitter) to highlight, despite the distance, international love and excitement of the actor's fans. The post and video quickly went viral making #NTRWar2 and #War2Trailer trends across social media platforms. This is an once-in-a-lifetime tribute and could be termed as one of the rarest fan acts for an Indian actor on a global public platform of this capacity.

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the sixth installment in the ambitious YRF Spy Universe, following hits like Pathaan, Tiger 3, and the original War (2019). The upcoming film stars Hrithik Roshan, reprising his role as elite spy Kabir, and introduces Jr NTR in a powerful antagonist role. Kiara Advani also stars in a key role, marking her first film since welcoming her first child with Sidharth Malhotra on July 15. Set to release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, War 2 is not just a standalone film - it paves the way for Alpha, another spy universe film starring Alia Bhatt.

There's speculation that Alia may make a cameo in War 2, though no confirmation has been made. Moreover, War 2 will also be the first Indian movie to be released worldwide at Dolby Cinema. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, this will provide a next-level cinematic experience. In India, the first Dolby Cinema screen recently opened in Pune, with more planned for other major cities. Now that we are counting down to the trailer release, Jr NTR fans sky-high tribute exhibited the fever-pitch anticipation for what is sure to be one of the biggest cinematic experiences in 2025.