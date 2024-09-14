Jr NTR Epically Roasts Sandeep Reddy Vanga During Devara Promotions - Watch

Hyderabad: Jr NTR is all set for the grand release of his much-anticipated action drama, Devara: Part 1. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is slated to hit theatres later this month. With the release date fast approaching, the promotional activities for the film have picked up pace. In a recent promotional update, the team behind Devara was seen engaging in a lively interaction with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his blockbuster hit film Animal.

In a sneak peek from the latest promotional material, Sandeep is shown in a discussion with the Devara team. Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, director Koratala Siva, and Jr NTR are seen having an engaging conversation with Sandeep about their upcoming film. During the exchange, Jr NTR humorously teases Sandeep about the runtime of Devara, which is 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Sandeep asks, "What is the runtime of Devara: Part One?" Koratala responds, "Sandeep is asking about that (runtime)." Jr NTR then cheekily compares it to Animal's runtime, quipping, "How long was Animal, sir? 3 hours 15 minutes?" Sandeep, maintaining a straight face, corrects him: "3 hours 24 minutes." The room erupts into laughter.

Devara: Part 1 marks the reunion of Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, who previously worked together on Janatha Garage. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

The trailer for Devara: Part 1 has already been released, and the songs like Chuttamalle, Daavudi, and Fear Song have been well-received by the audience.

Produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it, the film will hit big screens in multiple languages—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27. Karan Johar will be overseeing the North India theatrical distribution.