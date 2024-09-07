Jr NTR Drops Release Date Of Devara Trailer With Striking Poster; Extends Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes To Fans

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Jr NTR, who is all set to grace the silver screens alongside Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor in the highly anticipated movie Devara: Part 1, has heightened excitement for his upcoming film with the latest update. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actor took to his social media handle to announce the release date of the film's trailer.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Jr NTR dropped a poster of Devara, announcing that the trailer will be released on September 10, 2024. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote in the caption, "Vinayaka Chavithi greetings to you and your family members. Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

DEVARA TRAILER ON SEPT 10TH."

The poster shows Jr NTR in a powerful pose, standing firmly on a rock amidst a stormy ocean. Dressed in black, holding a weapon, and with an expression of deep willpower, his character exudes strength and determination. The crashing waves and dark backdrop add drama and suspicion, hinting at the turbulent nature of the film's narrative. The poster not only captures attention but also sets the tone for what fans can expect from the upcoming trailer.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara is co-produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Kosaraju Hari, Sudhakar Mikkilineni, and Hari Krishna K. Set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024, the film promises an action-packed narrative filled with high-intensity performances, compelling storytelling, and breathtaking visuals.