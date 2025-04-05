Jr NTR Confirms Collaboration with Nag Vamsi; Fans Speculate If It's A Nelson Dilipkumar Directorial

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Jr NTR is currently juggling two major projects. He is wrapping up his Bollywood debut with War 2, which is set to release worldwide in a few months. Alongside this, he is working on another movie directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. The film recently went on floors in Ramoji Film City with a massive action sequence and the project is progressing at a fast pace.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR gave an exciting update on his upcoming films. The recently released Mad Square, directed by Kalyan Shankar and starring Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin, and Sangeet Shobhan in lead roles, became a massive hit. A success meet for the film, presented by Naga Vamsi, was held in Hyderabad on April 4.

Jr NTR is reportedly set to team up with Nelson Dilipkumar for a unique action film, which is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2026. While the project is yet to be announced officially, Jr NTR seemingly teased his highly-anticipated collaboration with Nelson and Vamsi.

Jr NTR, who attended Mad Square success meet, gave a delightful surprise to fans. The actor hinted at his collaboration with Naga Vamsi which is said to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Speaking at the Mad Square success event, Jr NTR shared this exciting news with his fans. “If I talk about Vamsi too much, he might get dishti (evil eye). He’s already used to good things happening to him. We're going to do something soon. He'll announce it when the time is right. When we make the announcement, I'll let Vamsi handle all of you (fans),” said Jr NTR.

The actor was last seen in Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. Talking about Jr NTR's War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, the spy actioner backed by Yash Raj Films will release in August 2025. Followed by Dragon in 2026, and possibly either Devara 2 or Nelson’s next in 2027. Jr NTR is also in talks with the director of Hi Nana for a two-part film.

Fans are buzzing with excitement after Jr NTR apparently teased his upcoming project with Nelson Dilipkumar and Naga Vamsi. However, some believe his comments may not be referring to this specific film. On a different note, Jr NTR also discussed the possibility of a sequel to his 2010 hit Adhurs. He explained that comedy is one of the most challenging genres, and he now feels a bit hesitant about it. With a laugh, he added that this is the reason he’s not currently considering Adhurs 2.