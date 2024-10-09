Jr NTR Breaks Silence on Devara's Performance, Says, 'We as an Audience Have Become Very Negative' - Watch

Hyderabad: Jr NTR’s long-awaited return to the silver screen with Devara: Part 1 generated immense buzz, especially since it marks his first solo outing in six years. After enthralling audiences in the blockbuster hit RRR alongside Ram Charan, he is back with Devara. While the film made a promising start at the box office, it faces challenges in sustaining its momentum. Despite the filmmakers celebrating its initial success, Jr NTR has openly addressed the film's performance.

In a recent interview following the release of Devara: Part 1, Jr NTR expressed his concerns about the increasingly critical nature of today’s audiences. Helmed by Koratala Siva, according to Sacnilk, Devara has earned Rs 253.25 crore nett in its first 12 days in India. However, this success comes amidst mixed reviews from critics and viewers alike. Jr NTR remarked, "We as an audience have become very negative these days. We are not able to enjoy a film in an innocent manner anymore."

Jr NTR reflected on the innocence of childhood, drawing a parallel with his sons, Abhay and Bhargav, who watch films without any preconceived notions. "When I watch my sons, they don’t care about what actor or what movie they are watching; they just enjoy movies. I wonder why we are not able to be that innocent anymore?" he pondered.

He further pointed out the tendency of modern audiences to overanalyze films. "Every film today, we are watching it to analyse. We are all constantly judging, analysing and overthinking about films. Maybe our exposure to cinema has made us like this," he explained. This evolution from enjoying films to critiquing them suggests a shift in audience behaviour, where the joy of watching is often overshadowed by judgement.

Despite these observations, Jr NTR remains hopeful that this trend may eventually reverse. "Maybe this is all part of the cycle. All of this might go to an extreme or already did, and then, will correct itself and return to normal," he stated.

Bankrolled by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, Devara is presented by Jr NTR's half-brother, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film hit big screens on September 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.