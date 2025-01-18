ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jr NTR, Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram Pay Tributes To NT Rama Rao On His 28th Death Anniversary

Telugu actors Jr NTR, N Balakrishna, and family on Saturday paid tributes to NT Rama Rao on his 28th death anniversary.

Jr NTR, Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram Pay Tributes To NT Rama Rao On His 28th Death Anniversary
Jr NTR, Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram Pay Tributes To NT Rama Rao On His 28th Death Anniversary (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 18, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

Updated : Jan 18, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Hyderabad: On the 28th death anniversary of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and legendary actor NT Rama Rao, his grandsons Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, and son Nandamuri Balakrishna paid tributes at NTR Ghat on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on Saturday. NT Rama Rao passed away on January 18, 1996.

Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram were among the first to arrive early in the morning to lay floral wreaths at their grandfather's samadhi. A large number of Jr NTR's fans gathered to honour the occasion and remember NTR's legacy. Later, Nandamuri Balakrishna, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA, visited the site along with his brother N Ramakrishna and other family members.

Balakrishna lauded his father's unparalleled contributions to cinema and politics, describing him as a visionary leader who worked tirelessly for the self-respect and welfare of Telugu people. He highlighted NTR's groundbreaking schemes, including the Rs 2-a-kg rice program and the administrative restructuring through the creation of new talukas and mandals, which simplified governance and benefited the underprivileged.

Balakrishna described NTR as a "university and role model" for upcoming generations, commending his spirit of service to the people and his historic milestone of founding the TDP in 1982. NTR's call for self-respect among Telugu people and the unique feat of reaching the apex of power within a record time of nine months after launching the party stay unmatched in Indian political history.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, along with his mother Nandamuri Bhuvaneswari, also paid tributes at the samadhi. Lokesh, NTR's grandson, recalled the late leader's administrative reforms and international recognition of the Telugu people. He expressed hope that NTR would soon be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

READ MORE

  1. Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Jr NTR 'Shocked', Chiranjeevi 'Deeply Disturbed', Pooja Bhatt Says 'Never Felt This Unsafe'
  2. Rajinikanth's Coolie To Clash With Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 At Box Office This Independence Day?
  3. From Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun, Tollywood Stars to Attend Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita's Grand Wedding Today

Hyderabad: On the 28th death anniversary of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and legendary actor NT Rama Rao, his grandsons Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, and son Nandamuri Balakrishna paid tributes at NTR Ghat on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on Saturday. NT Rama Rao passed away on January 18, 1996.

Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram were among the first to arrive early in the morning to lay floral wreaths at their grandfather's samadhi. A large number of Jr NTR's fans gathered to honour the occasion and remember NTR's legacy. Later, Nandamuri Balakrishna, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA, visited the site along with his brother N Ramakrishna and other family members.

Balakrishna lauded his father's unparalleled contributions to cinema and politics, describing him as a visionary leader who worked tirelessly for the self-respect and welfare of Telugu people. He highlighted NTR's groundbreaking schemes, including the Rs 2-a-kg rice program and the administrative restructuring through the creation of new talukas and mandals, which simplified governance and benefited the underprivileged.

Balakrishna described NTR as a "university and role model" for upcoming generations, commending his spirit of service to the people and his historic milestone of founding the TDP in 1982. NTR's call for self-respect among Telugu people and the unique feat of reaching the apex of power within a record time of nine months after launching the party stay unmatched in Indian political history.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, along with his mother Nandamuri Bhuvaneswari, also paid tributes at the samadhi. Lokesh, NTR's grandson, recalled the late leader's administrative reforms and international recognition of the Telugu people. He expressed hope that NTR would soon be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

READ MORE

  1. Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Jr NTR 'Shocked', Chiranjeevi 'Deeply Disturbed', Pooja Bhatt Says 'Never Felt This Unsafe'
  2. Rajinikanth's Coolie To Clash With Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 At Box Office This Independence Day?
  3. From Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun, Tollywood Stars to Attend Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita's Grand Wedding Today
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NTR DEATH ANNIVERSARYJR NTR PAYS TRIBUTE TO NTRJR NTRNANDAMURI BALAKRISHNANT RAMA RAO 28TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.