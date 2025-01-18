Jr NTR, Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram Pay Tributes To NT Rama Rao On His 28th Death Anniversary

Hyderabad: On the 28th death anniversary of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and legendary actor NT Rama Rao, his grandsons Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, and son Nandamuri Balakrishna paid tributes at NTR Ghat on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on Saturday. NT Rama Rao passed away on January 18, 1996.

Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram were among the first to arrive early in the morning to lay floral wreaths at their grandfather's samadhi. A large number of Jr NTR's fans gathered to honour the occasion and remember NTR's legacy. Later, Nandamuri Balakrishna, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA, visited the site along with his brother N Ramakrishna and other family members.

Balakrishna lauded his father's unparalleled contributions to cinema and politics, describing him as a visionary leader who worked tirelessly for the self-respect and welfare of Telugu people. He highlighted NTR's groundbreaking schemes, including the Rs 2-a-kg rice program and the administrative restructuring through the creation of new talukas and mandals, which simplified governance and benefited the underprivileged.

Balakrishna described NTR as a "university and role model" for upcoming generations, commending his spirit of service to the people and his historic milestone of founding the TDP in 1982. NTR's call for self-respect among Telugu people and the unique feat of reaching the apex of power within a record time of nine months after launching the party stay unmatched in Indian political history.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, along with his mother Nandamuri Bhuvaneswari, also paid tributes at the samadhi. Lokesh, NTR's grandson, recalled the late leader's administrative reforms and international recognition of the Telugu people. He expressed hope that NTR would soon be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.