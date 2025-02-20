ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's Action Drama #NTRNeel Begins Filming with Massive Protest Scene

The shooting for #NTRNeel, featuring Jr NTR under Prashanth Neel's direction, has begun. It kickstarted with a massive protest sequence.

NTRNeel Goes on Floors
NTRNeel Goes on Floors (Photo: ANI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 20, 2025, 4:07 PM IST

Updated : Feb 20, 2025, 4:18 PM IST

Hyderabad: The shoot of the much-awaited film tentatively titled #NTRNeel, combining Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel's names, has officially begun. The project, which has been eagerly anticipated ever since it was announced in 2024, finally kicked off with a protest rally sequence being filmed at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. This film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, promises to be a massive-scale action drama with Jr NTR in the lead.

Taking to Instagram, the makers of the film shared a picture from the film's first day of shoot. Sharing the first look from the sets, the makers wrote: "The SOIL finally welcomes its REIGN to leave a MARK in the HISTORY books of Indian Cinema! #NTRNeel shoot has officially begun. A whole new wave of ACTION & EUPHORIA is ready to grip the Masses."

The shared image hints at an intense action sequence featuring a large crowd. It shows a protest rally with burnt vehicles, barricades, and plenty of people on the streets. Despite the buzz around Jr NTR's involvement in the film, he was missing from the first picture from the sets.

The film is highly anticipated as it marks Jr NTR's maiden collaboration with Prashanth Neel, known for his successful films like KGF and Salaar. NTR's screen presence paired with Neel's vision is sure to set the box office on fire. Produced by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film will be released in theatres in January 2026.

