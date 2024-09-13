Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Devara: Part 1 To Be Screened At Beyond Fest 2024 Before Global Release

Hyderabad: The much-awaited action drama film Devara: Part 1, featuring Telugu superstar Jr NTR, is all set to make an impact on the global phenomenon. The film, which is scheduled to hit the silver screens worldwide on September 27, will be premiered at the esteemed Beyond Fest 2024 in Los Angeles, USA.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film will be screened at the famous Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on September 26. This event will mark the film’s debut at the city's highest-attended genre film festival. The recently released trailer has already sparked favourable reactions from both fans and cinema enthusiasts, with more than six million views on YouTube.

Devara: Part 1 has completed its censor review, earning a UA certification along with four recommended cuts from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). These cuts primarily addressed violent scenes, while one alteration required the inclusion of a CGI effect for a visual of a shark.

In response, the makers made minor adjustments to the proposed modifications to comply with the censoring requirements, all while preserving the essence and impact of the affected scenes. Now, the film's revised duration is roughly 177 minutes and 58 seconds, which equates to about two hours and 57 minutes.

Apart from Jr NTR, the cast of Devar features prominent Bollywood figures like Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, marking their Telugu debut. Bankrolled by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Mikkilineni Sudhakar, and Kosaraju Hari Krishna, the action thriller is made on a reported budget of rs 300 crore and showcases an enthralling soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Additionally, the film has already surpassed the $1 million milestone at the North American box office through pre-sales alone, making it the first Indian production to achieve this remarkable feat ahead of its trailer's release. The impressive pre-sales figures highlight Jr NTR’s loyal fanbase, which has significantly grown following the international success of the film RRR.