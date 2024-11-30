ETV Bharat / entertainment

Josh Actor Sharad Kapoor Accused Of Sexual Harassment; Victim Files Complaint With Mumbai Police

Actor Sharad Kapoor faces allegations of sexual harassment after a woman accused him of misbehaving and sending abusive messages. An FIR has been filed.

Josh Actor Sharad Kapoor Accused Of Sexual Harassment; Victim Files Complaint With Mumbai Police
Josh Actor Sharad Kapoor Accused Of Sexual Harassment; Victim Files Complaint With Mumbai Police (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Actor Sharad Kapoor, known for films like Josh, LOC Kargil, and Lakshya, is embroiled in controversy as a 32-year-old woman has accused him of sexual harassment. According to the Khar police in Mumbai, the woman alleged that Kapoor misbehaved with her and forcibly touched her inappropriately during a visit to his residence.

The victim claimed she came into contact with Kapoor through Facebook, which led to video calls and discussions about a potential shooting project. Kapoor later sent her his location, directing her to what he claimed was his office in Khar. Upon arrival, she discovered it was his residence.

When she reached Kapoor's third-floor apartment, a man opened the door, and Kapoor, calling from inside, invited her into his bedroom. The victim alleged that Kapoor's behaviour became inappropriate and intimidating. That evening, Kapoor reportedly sent her a WhatsApp message using foul language.

Distressed, the woman shared her ordeal with a friend, who accompanied her to the Khar police station, where a complaint was lodged. The police have registered an FIR against Sharad Kapoor under sections 74 (assault), 75 (sexual harassment), and 79 (insulting a woman's modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

No statement has been issued by Kapoor addressing the allegations. The case is under investigation, and further details are awaited.

READ MORE

  1. Mumbai: Court denies bail to actor accused of raping woman on pretext of marriage
  2. Watch: Sherlyn Chopra accuses Raj Kundra of sexual assault, lodges FIR against him, Shilpa Shetty
  3. Kangana wants govt to take back Karan's Padma Shri

Hyderabad: Actor Sharad Kapoor, known for films like Josh, LOC Kargil, and Lakshya, is embroiled in controversy as a 32-year-old woman has accused him of sexual harassment. According to the Khar police in Mumbai, the woman alleged that Kapoor misbehaved with her and forcibly touched her inappropriately during a visit to his residence.

The victim claimed she came into contact with Kapoor through Facebook, which led to video calls and discussions about a potential shooting project. Kapoor later sent her his location, directing her to what he claimed was his office in Khar. Upon arrival, she discovered it was his residence.

When she reached Kapoor's third-floor apartment, a man opened the door, and Kapoor, calling from inside, invited her into his bedroom. The victim alleged that Kapoor's behaviour became inappropriate and intimidating. That evening, Kapoor reportedly sent her a WhatsApp message using foul language.

Distressed, the woman shared her ordeal with a friend, who accompanied her to the Khar police station, where a complaint was lodged. The police have registered an FIR against Sharad Kapoor under sections 74 (assault), 75 (sexual harassment), and 79 (insulting a woman's modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

No statement has been issued by Kapoor addressing the allegations. The case is under investigation, and further details are awaited.

READ MORE

  1. Mumbai: Court denies bail to actor accused of raping woman on pretext of marriage
  2. Watch: Sherlyn Chopra accuses Raj Kundra of sexual assault, lodges FIR against him, Shilpa Shetty
  3. Kangana wants govt to take back Karan's Padma Shri

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHARAD KAPOORSHARAD KAPOOR SEXUAL HARASSMENTFIR AGAINST SHARAD KAPOORCOMPLAINT AGAINST SHARAD KAPOORSHARAD KAPOOR HARASSMENT CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.