Josh Actor Sharad Kapoor Accused Of Sexual Harassment; Victim Files Complaint With Mumbai Police

Hyderabad: Actor Sharad Kapoor, known for films like Josh, LOC Kargil, and Lakshya, is embroiled in controversy as a 32-year-old woman has accused him of sexual harassment. According to the Khar police in Mumbai, the woman alleged that Kapoor misbehaved with her and forcibly touched her inappropriately during a visit to his residence.

The victim claimed she came into contact with Kapoor through Facebook, which led to video calls and discussions about a potential shooting project. Kapoor later sent her his location, directing her to what he claimed was his office in Khar. Upon arrival, she discovered it was his residence.

When she reached Kapoor's third-floor apartment, a man opened the door, and Kapoor, calling from inside, invited her into his bedroom. The victim alleged that Kapoor's behaviour became inappropriate and intimidating. That evening, Kapoor reportedly sent her a WhatsApp message using foul language.