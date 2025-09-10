ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Lock Horns In Epic Courtroom Clash

At the event, Akshay appeared in a Kanpuriya style with a gamchha around his neck, while Arshad Warsi walked in wearing a lawyer's attire. Saurabh Shukla, who plays the beloved Judge Tripathi, joined them on stage in his signature style.

Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer of Jolly LLB 3 was launched on Wednesday with grand fanfare in Kanpur and Meerut. The event saw thousands of fans throng Rev-3 Mall in Kanpur, eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla.

The trailer promises a fiery courtroom clash between Jolly Mishra (Akshay) and Jolly Tyagi (Arshad). Judge Tripathi, once again played by Saurabh Shukla, struggles to maintain order as the two Jollys lock horns. The story takes on a pressing social issue: farmers losing their land to a corrupt businessman, played by Gajraj Rao.

Akshay Kumar, speaking about reprising his role, said: "Coming back as Jolly Mishra has been a special journey for me. What makes this film truly exciting is that it's not just about reviving a character, it is about putting him in the courtroom against another Jolly, played brilliantly by Arshad. The trailer is just a glimpse of that madness. The real fun begins in cinemas on 19th September."

Arshad Warsi added: "Jolly Tyagi was the character that started it all for me. Returning to him feels like meeting an old friend, except this time, that friend has to spar with Akshay's Jolly Mishra! The banter, the arguments, the tug-of-war, it’s all laced with comedy but also layered with heart."

Saurabh Shukla too expressed his excitement: "Judge Tripathi has been one of my most loved characters. But this time, the poor judge has double the trouble! With two Jollys in one courtroom, the chaos, the comedy, and the drama are on a whole new level."

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, and Annu Kapoor. The film is slated to hit theatres on 19th September 2025.