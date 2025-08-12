Jolly LLB 3 Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Face Off In Hilarious Courtroom Comedy

Hyderabad: The teaser of Jolly LLB 3 is finally out. It brings Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in a hilarious courtroom face-off. The film marks the third instalment of the popular Jolly LLB franchise. The first film in 2013 starred Arshad Warsi and became a sleeper hit. Its 2017 sequel, led by Akshay Kumar, was a superhit. Now, after nearly eight years, director Subhash Kapoor brings both Jollys together in one film for the first time.

This clash is set to double the fun, chaos, and drama. Saurabh Shukla returns as the much-loved Judge Tripathi. The teaser shows glimpses of courtroom antics, clever comebacks, and the kind of satirical humour the franchise is famous for. The banter between Akshay's Jolly Mishra and Arshad's Jolly Tyagi sets the tone for a battle that's as funny as it is fierce.

Produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under the Star Studios banner, the film is slated for a theatrical release on September 19, 2025. The makers unveiled the teaser on their official Instagram page with the caption: "Pehli baar courtroom mein do do Jolly, ab hoga comedy, chaos aur kalesh."

The teaser has already set social media buzzing. Fans who loved both earlier instalments are excited to see the two Jollys in the same frame. Many are calling it a "dream match-up" and predicting that the courtroom drama will be packed with laughter, clever digs, and a bit of chaos. With Akshay Kumar's quick delivery, Arshad Warsi's effortless charm, and Saurabh Shukla's deadpan brilliance, Jolly LLB 3 looks like a complete entertainer. The combination of comedy, satire, and a dash of realism could make it one of the year's biggest crowd-pleasers.