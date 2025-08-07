Jolly LLB 3: Saurabh Shukla Caught Between Two Jollys In Hilarious Video; Teaser Releases On THIS Date

Hyderabad: The courtroom comedy is back, and this time, it promises double the chaos. Ahead of the teaser release, the makers of the upcoming film Jolly LLB 3 have unveiled a rib-tickling video clip featuring the return of Judge Sunderlal Tripathi, played by the ever-entertaining Saurabh Shukla, as he prepares to tackle not one but two Jollys - Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

In the video, Saurabh Shukla is seen lamenting the misfortune of having both Jollys back in his courtroom, recalling the mayhem they each caused in the previous films.

"Life was a bed of roses, then came Jagdish Tyagi, Jolly 1. He used to get angry over little things; also, he did not know English at all. What will you do with a man who does not know the difference between prosecution and prostitution? I had to get a bi-pass surgery because of all this," the judge says with frustration in his voice.

But his troubles didn't end there. Talking about Akshay Kumar's character from the second instalment, he continues, "Then came Jagdishwar Mishra in my life, Jolly 2 - a complete rascal. Let alone moral values, he will not even hesitate to sell someone's kidney. Just like his surname, Mishra, he turned out to be a sweet poison, which ended up giving my wife a heart attack."

Now, as fate would have it, both the Jollys are returning to the courtroom together, much to Judge Tripathi's dismay. The teaser of the film will be released on August 12.

Reacting to the video, Akshay Kumar shared the clip on his Instagram Story and playfully responded to Shukla's rants. "Janab, jitni baar aap gussa hote hain na, utni baar humko lagta hain ki case jeetne ke chances badh gaye hain! Waise aapko Jolly Mishra ka sadar Pranam! #JollyLLB3," Akshay wrote.

Jolly LLB 3 teaser to be out on August 12 (Photo: A screengrab from the teaser video)

The shoot for Jolly LLB 3 began earlier this May. In a previous promo video, Akshay and Arshad were seen bickering over who the "real Jolly" is. Arshad, who played Advocate Jagdish Tyagi in the first film, claimed, "I am the real Jolly. Beware of duplicates in the market." To this, Akshay retorted that he is the original Advocate Jagdishwar 'Jolly' Mishra. The video ends with Saurabh Shukla holding a board that reads "Jolly LLB3 shoot begins", officially announcing the start of the film's production.

With the original trio back and the courtroom set for another legal war, Jolly LLB 3 is shaping up to be a laughter-filled legal drama fans won't want to miss. The comedy drama is scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 19.