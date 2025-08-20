Jolly LLB 3: Pune Court Asks Actors Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi To Appear Before It On August 28

Pune: The Civil Judge's Court on Wednesday asked actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to appear before it on August 28 in connection with the film Jolly LLB, scheduled to release on September 19.

In their petition, Pune-based lawyers Wazed Khan (Bidkar) and Ganesh Mhaske have accused the movie of using vulgar and light-hearted jokes about lawyers and judges, seeking a ban on the film.

The petitioners strongly objected to the use of the word "mamu" in a derogatory reference to judges. They claimed such callings are tantamount to disrespect and denigrate the dignity of the judiciary. Objecting to the teaser of the film, where Kumar and Warsi were seen in lawyer's attire (band), they said such promotional tactics on digital media demean advocates and the entire judiciary.

"The teaser of the film, 'Jolly LLB 3', has been released, and actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have promoted it by wearing lawyers' bands (bows). Due to this, the image of lawyers has been tarnished through electronic media, and the legal profession has been insulted in the film. Therefore, we had approached the civil court and sought a restraining order against the film," Khan said.

"Accordingly, Judge JG Pawar has summoned the producers and actors of the film to appear before the court on August 28," he added. It is expected that the next hearing will determine whether the release of the movie should be stalled.

The movie also stars Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi and Annu Kapoor. It is directed by Subhash Kapoor and is a sequel to the Jolly LLB series.