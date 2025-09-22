ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar - Arshad Warsi Film Sets Franchise Benchmark With Over Rs 50 Cr In Opening Weekend

Hyderabad: Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, has taken the box office by storm. The film, directed by Subhash Kapoor, crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in its very first weekend. By the end of Sunday, the movie had collected Rs 53.5 crore nett in India, making it the biggest first weekend ever for the franchise.

The three-day worldwide collection stands at Rs 80 crore, including Rs 16 crore from overseas markets. The India gross figure reached Rs 64 crore, further underlining the film's strong appeal.

Solid Day-Wise Growth

The legal comedy opened at Rs 12.5 crore on Friday, marking a solid start. It showed impressive growth on Saturday, jumping to Rs 20 crore, an increase of 60 percent. Sunday added another Rs 21 crore, despite facing stiff competition from the India vs Pakistan cricket match in the evening. The steady climb in collections reflects strong word-of-mouth among audiences.

The film recorded an overall 40.36 percent occupancy across Hindi belts on Sunday. Morning shows were relatively low at 19 percent, but afternoon and evening shows went as high as 58 percent before dipping at night due to the said match.

Comparison With Past Films

The first Jolly LLB, released in 2013 with Arshad Warsi in the lead, was a surprise hit. It earned only Rs 12.35 crore nett in its first weekend, but strong word-of-mouth helped it finish with Rs 32.43 crore nett in India.

Its sequel, Jolly LLB 2, released in 2019 with Akshay Kumar, had a far bigger opening. The film made Rs 50.47 crore nett in its first weekend, eventually crossing Rs 117 crore nett in its lifetime run.