Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar - Arshad Warsi Film Sets Franchise Benchmark With Over Rs 50 Cr In Opening Weekend
Jolly LLB 3 stormed the box office with an over Rs 50 crore India weekend, surpassing its first two installments.
Hyderabad: Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, has taken the box office by storm. The film, directed by Subhash Kapoor, crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in its very first weekend. By the end of Sunday, the movie had collected Rs 53.5 crore nett in India, making it the biggest first weekend ever for the franchise.
The three-day worldwide collection stands at Rs 80 crore, including Rs 16 crore from overseas markets. The India gross figure reached Rs 64 crore, further underlining the film's strong appeal.
Solid Day-Wise Growth
The legal comedy opened at Rs 12.5 crore on Friday, marking a solid start. It showed impressive growth on Saturday, jumping to Rs 20 crore, an increase of 60 percent. Sunday added another Rs 21 crore, despite facing stiff competition from the India vs Pakistan cricket match in the evening. The steady climb in collections reflects strong word-of-mouth among audiences.
The film recorded an overall 40.36 percent occupancy across Hindi belts on Sunday. Morning shows were relatively low at 19 percent, but afternoon and evening shows went as high as 58 percent before dipping at night due to the said match.
Comparison With Past Films
The first Jolly LLB, released in 2013 with Arshad Warsi in the lead, was a surprise hit. It earned only Rs 12.35 crore nett in its first weekend, but strong word-of-mouth helped it finish with Rs 32.43 crore nett in India.
Its sequel, Jolly LLB 2, released in 2019 with Akshay Kumar, had a far bigger opening. The film made Rs 50.47 crore nett in its first weekend, eventually crossing Rs 117 crore nett in its lifetime run.
Now, Jolly LLB 3 has overtaken both films with its Rs 53.5 crore weekend, setting a new record for the franchise. Trade analysts note that if the film holds well through the weekdays, it could easily surpass the lifetime collection of Jolly LLB 2 to become the highest-grossing entry in the series.
Industry Reaction
Film critic Taran Adarsh called the numbers "excellent," highlighting that Saturday and Sunday business placed the film in a strong position. He also pointed out that Sunday's evening collections were impacted by the cricket match, meaning the film could have gone even higher.
Industry experts are optimistic about its weekday performance. With no major releases until October 2, when Kantara Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari arrive, Jolly LLB 3 has an open window to maximise collections.
More About Jolly LLB 3
The film marks the return of both Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to the courtroom comedy-drama space, pitting their characters against each other. The movie also stars Gajraj Rao, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao in key roles.
Director Subhash Kapoor blends humour with courtroom drama, staying true to the tone of the franchise while adding new twists. Fans and critics alike have praised the chemistry between Kumar and Warsi, as well as the sharp dialogues that balance comedy and satire.
Looking Ahead
While the weekend numbers are strong, Monday will be crucial. A stable weekday trend could confirm the film's blockbuster status and help it aim for Rs 150 crore plus in India.
