Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay-Arshad's Film Exceeds Expectations, Kicks Off With a Strong Opening
Jolly LLB 3 takes a strong opening at the box office, likely to become the hit Akshay Kumar has been waiting for.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 20, 2025 at 11:57 AM IST|
Updated : September 20, 2025 at 12:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are back in the much-awaited courtroom comedy Jolly LLB 3, and it has made a promising start at the domestic box office. The film, which brings back the beloved franchise, began steadily in the morning shows and quickly gained momentum as the day went on.
Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 promises plenty of laughs, with the biggest face-off yet between Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi. For the first time, audiences get to see not one but two Jollys sharing the screen and the Akshay-Arshad pair makes it a double-trouble treat. Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla also returns as the judge who tries to manage the chaos caused by the dual storm of Jollys.
Industry tracker Sacnilk suggests that by afternoon the film was showing positive trends, and the evening and night shows strengthened the momentum even further. Initially Jolly LLB 3 was expected to open at around Rs 9-10 crore. The film, however, exceeded projections and has now shaped up into a strong Rs 12+ crore opening. According to Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 earned around Rs 12.50 crore net in India on its first day, with final numbers likely to inch slightly higher. Overall, the Hindi occupancy on Friday, September 19, 2025, stood at 22.40 percent.
If single-screen collections hold up, the film could even surpass Jolly LLB 2’s opening day of Rs 13.20 crore. This would be a notable achievement, given the gap between the installments and the current box office climate.
If early reactions are anything to go by, audiences are enjoying the mix of humour, drama, and courtroom antics that the film offeres. If the positive trend continues, the film is likely to score a strong first weekend. Advance bookings for Saturday and Sunday suggest that Jolly LLB 3 could race towards a Rs 50 crore opening weekend for the franchise.
The encouraging box office trend comes as a relief for Akshay Kumar. His recent solo films struggled to make a mark with audiences. Jolly LLB 3 is his fifth release of the year and will be his last for 2025. He began the year with Sky Force, followed by Kesari Chapter 2, the multi-starrer Housefull 5, and Kannappa. This courtroom comedy could well end his year on a high note.
For Arshad Warsi, who was last seen in Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, the film is an equally significant release. Jolly LLB 3 could become the hit he has been waiting for. For both actors, the film could give a strong finish to 2025.
