Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay-Arshad's Film Exceeds Expectations, Kicks Off With a Strong Opening

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are back in the much-awaited courtroom comedy Jolly LLB 3, and it has made a promising start at the domestic box office. The film, which brings back the beloved franchise, began steadily in the morning shows and quickly gained momentum as the day went on.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 promises plenty of laughs, with the biggest face-off yet between Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi. For the first time, audiences get to see not one but two Jollys sharing the screen and the Akshay-Arshad pair makes it a double-trouble treat. Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla also returns as the judge who tries to manage the chaos caused by the dual storm of Jollys.

Industry tracker Sacnilk suggests that by afternoon the film was showing positive trends, and the evening and night shows strengthened the momentum even further. Initially Jolly LLB 3 was expected to open at around Rs 9-10 crore. The film, however, exceeded projections and has now shaped up into a strong Rs 12+ crore opening. According to Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 earned around Rs 12.50 crore net in India on its first day, with final numbers likely to inch slightly higher. Overall, the Hindi occupancy on Friday, September 19, 2025, stood at 22.40 percent.