Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Set For Courtroom Clash; Teaser Drops Tomorrow

Hyderabad: The much-loved Jolly LLB franchise is returning with a double dose of drama and comedy as Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi face off in Jolly LLB 3. Production house Star Studios on Monday unveiled the film's first look through a playful motion poster, confirming that the teaser will be out tomorrow, August 12.

The motion poster shows both Akshay and Arshad in their lawyer avatars, attempting to squeeze through the same courtroom door at the same time. Each holds a bundle of legal documents, while the door, marked clearly as an entrance to the court, hints at the legal fireworks awaiting audiences.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, "Case number 1722 ki yachika hui manzoor! Advocate Jolly aur Advocate Jolly hazir ho! #JollyLLB3Teaser out tomorrow!" As soon as the post was shared, netizens flocked to the comments section. A fan wrote, "This time Jolly vs Jolly, can't wait." Another commented, "Is baar Jolly LLB 3 Dhamaka Karegi."

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 will unite both versions of the franchise's beloved lawyer - Arshad's Advocate Jagdish Tyagi (Jolly) from the first film and Akshay's Advocate Jagdishwar 'Jolly' Mishra from the second, for the very first time. Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla will reprise his National Award-winning role as the sharp-witted Judge Tripathi.

The original Jolly LLB (2013), starring Arshad Warsi alongside Boman Irani, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla, became a sleeper hit, earning around Rs 50 crore at the box office. The sequel, Jolly LLB 2 (2017), saw Akshay Kumar take over the lead role, with Huma Qureshi and Annu Kapoor joining the cast, and was also a commercial success.

With Jolly LLB 3, audiences can expect a head-to-head legal showdown infused with humour, satire, and plenty of surprises. The film is slated to hit theatres on September 19, 2025.