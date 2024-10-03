Joker 2: Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga Starrer Opens To Mixed Reactions In India, Earns Rs 5 Cr On Day 1

Hyderabad: Todd Phillips' much-anticipated musical Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix and pop icon Lady Gaga, hit Indian cinemas on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, ahead of its global release on October 4. Despite the film's early release in India, which coincided with a public holiday, its box office performance was underwhelming, earning just Rs 5 crore on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film, a sequel to the 2019 Joker, where Phoenix portrayed the iconic Batman villain Arthur Fleck, failed to meet the lofty expectations set by its predecessor. The movie has received mixed to negative reviews from audiences and critics, with many expressing disappointment over its direction and narrative choices. Social media has become a platform for moviegoers to air their thoughts on the film.

On the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), one user shared harsh criticism and wrote, "They say don't believe people's reviews but go and see the movie for yourself so I went to see #Joker2 and honestly if I didn't go I wouldn't have realized that it wasn't really a bad movie but the worst movie of the decade. #JokerFolieADeux #JokerMovie."

Another user voiced dissatisfaction by comparing the film unfavourably with other poorly received superhero films: "So you thought #Daredevil movie was pointless, #IronMan3, #WolverineOrigin was vandalizing the source material. #GhostRider, #GreenLantern were simply bad movies. Then watch #joker2, and you'll appreciate all the movies you hated."

However, not all reactions were negative. Some users lauded the film’s technical performance. One netizen wrote, "Well, #Joker2 is fascinating on a technical level with some of the best imagery you'll see all year. However, its story amounts to nothing. Joaquin is solid & Lady Gaga is even better but she's surprisingly underused. Really struggles to justify its existence. #JokerFolieADeux."

Another referred to the movie as 'bold' and 'daring', writing, "#Joker2 is undoubtedly a bold, daring film. It has its flaws & the central message will divide the fans & audience. Joaquin has delivered one more oscar worthy performance with great moments. Ending was heartbreaking but with a very interesting tribute." A few fans took a more enthusiastic stance, with one user tweeting, "JUST AMAZING!!!!!!!!! #Joker2."

Directed by Todd Phillips and co-written by Scott Silver, Joker: Folie à Deux introduces Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Arthur Fleck's love interest, who helps him rediscover a purpose in life. The film also features Zazie Beetz in a brief return as Sophia, Fleck's neighbour from the first instalment.