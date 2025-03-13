ETV Bharat / entertainment

John Wick Stunt Coordinator JJ Perry Calls Yash's Toxic A 'Banger' After Wrapping Up Work On The Action Film

Hollywood stunt coordinator JJ Perry has wrapped up Yash's Toxic, calling it a "banger." The action-packed film is directed by Geethu Mohandas.

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 4:38 PM IST

Hyderabad: Hollywood stunt coordinator JJ Perry, known for his work on blockbuster action franchises like John Wick, Fast & Furious, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Transformers: The Last Knight, has officially wrapped up his work on the highly anticipated Indian film Toxic, starring Kannada actor Yash. Perry, who recently collaborated with lead actor Yash, took to social media to share an exciting update from the film's sets.

Posting a picture with Yash, the stunt expert expressed his enthusiasm for the project, writing, "Was a pleasure working with my friend @thenameisyash on the film #Toxic! Had a great run in India, got to work with a lot of my dear friends from all over Europe :-) can't wait for everybody to see this one. It's a banger! So proud of what we did."

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic is set for a multi-language release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film was initially set for release on April 7, 2025. However, given the production delays, it is now postponed to sometime in late 2025.

Apart from Yash, the film will also have Kiara Advani and Nayanthara in important roles. Toxic, featuring JJ Perry's skill in high-octane stunt scenes, promises to deliver adrenaline-pumping action on a large scale.

Meanwhile, Yash is engrossed in another major production, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, in which he plays the powerful antagonist Ravan opposite Ranbir Kapoor's Ram. The epic film, also starring Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol, will be released on Diwali in 2026. Yash was recently seen in Mumbai filming major scenes of the magnum opus.

