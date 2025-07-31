John Abraham's Tehran To Be Released This Independence Week; First Look And Trailer Details Out

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor John Abraham's long-awaited geopolitical action thriller Tehran is finally gearing up for release, and it's heading straight to OTT. On July 31, the makers officially announced that Tehran will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium during Independence Week. The trailer of the film is set to drop on August 1.

The announcement was accompanied by John Abraham's intense first look from the film. The poster shows the actor in a rugged new avatar, sporting a long beard, a wounded forehead, and piercing eyes as he gazes toward an unseen threat. The caption shared by the makers read, "Dilli mein ek blast ne sirf ek embassy nahi, ek soye hue junoon ko jaga diya. #Tehran Coming this Independence Week, only on #ZEE5. #TehranOnZEE5."

Tehran, directed by Arun Gopalan, is a Hindi action-thriller based on real events. The film delves into the geopolitically charged atmosphere inspired by the Russia-Ukraine war and broader global conflicts. John Abraham and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar play lead roles in it. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan (Maddock Films), Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhna Yadav, the script has been written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma.

Speaking about the film's premise, John Abraham told a newswire, "I have Tehran next, it is produced by Dinesh Vijan. I don't know when it's going to be released, but we are ready with the film. That has little more action and is hopefully gripping, and I hope people take my word for it this time at least."

In a previous interview, he added, "If anyone is invested in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and wonders what China is doing, what Iran is doing, where does Palestine fit in this whole thing, then Tehran is about them." He also described the film as "stunning".

Tehran marks John Abraham's second major release post The Diplomat, and showcases him in a gritty, politically charged role. Apart from this film, he is currently filming for Rohit Shetty's biopic on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. His upcoming projects also include the superhero drama Munkeeman, a potential Pathaan spin-off centred on his character Jim, and a sequel to the 2005 comedy hit Garam Masala.