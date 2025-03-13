John Abraham Says Steven Spielberg Loved His Performance in Water, But 'No One in India Watched It For A Day'

Hyderabad: Bollywood action star John Abraham is all set for the release of his upcoming film The Diplomat. Besides playing the lead role, John is also bankrolling the film under his banner JA Entertainment. While promoting the movie, John recalled a memorable experience from the 2006 Academy Awards. During the event, John met ace filmmaker Steven Spielberg and Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron. He also shared that Spielberg praised his performance in Deepa Mehta's Water.

John started as a model before moving into acting. Despite being in the industry for over two decades, he often faces criticism for his acting chops. However, the actor said that Spielberg praised his work in Water.

'Steven Spielberg Loved My Performance in Water'

During promotions of The Diplomat, John shared an interesting memory of meeting Steven Spielberg and Charlize Theron at the Oscars. The Pathaan actor said that Spielberg praised his performance in Water, a film by Deepa Mehta. "When I went to the awards, I had the honour of meeting Steven Spielberg, and he loved my performance in Water, whereas no one here even saw it for a day," said John. He also recalled speaking to Charlize Theron, who told him, “I loved what you were processing, but no one here talked about that.”

The Making of Water

Water was initially planned to feature Shabana Azmi, Nandita Das, and Akshay Kumar. The film was meant to be shot in Varanasi, but protests over Mehta’s previous film, Fire, forced the project to halt. Later, Mehta revived the film, shooting it in Sri Lanka with a new cast.

About The Diplomat

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat stars John as JP Singh, a skilled diplomat on a high-stakes mission. The movie is described as an "emotional, on-the-edge psychological thriller" rather than a typical patriotic story. John explained, "It’s not a typical India-Pakistan film. View it from a humanitarian angle."

Directed by Shivam Nair, the film also features Sadia Khateeb, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Initially slated to hit big screens on March 7, The Diplomat will now release on March 14, coinciding with the Holi weekend.