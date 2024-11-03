ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Jitne Bachche Hote Hain...': Shah Rukh Khan On Parenting Lessons He Learned From Suhana, Aryan, AbRam

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan addressed his children's issues, reflecting on how parenting has taught him patience.

'Jitne Bachche Hote Hain...': Shah Rukh Khan On Parenting Lessons He Learned From Suhana, Aryan, AbRam
Shah Rukh Khan On Parenting Lessons He Learned From Suhana, Aryan, AbRam (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 48 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan marked his 59th birthday with a memorable fan event in Mumbai, where he shared insights into his family life and parenting philosophy. The day began with the actor taking it easy, waking up late after a family dinner the night before. He spent his morning addressing the everyday issues of his children, Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam.

During an indoor meet-up with fans, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that his youngest son, AbRam, was frustrated with an iPad that wasn't working properly. The doting father helped AbRam resolve the issue and then turned his attention to Suhana, who was facing a wardrobe dilemma with some outfits that didn't fit as expected. Moving on to his oldest son, Aryan, the actor didn't go into detail but mentioned he had tackled a few of Aryan's concerns as well.

Reflecting on these moments, Khan noted that parenthood has significantly shaped his life and taught him valuable lessons in patience and understanding. "Jitne bachche hote hain, utna patience aadmi mein badta hain (The more children one has, the more patience a person grows)," he said. This patience, he said, is a trait he carries from home into his work environment, helping him connect deeply with his colleagues and team on set.

Adding to the fan celebration, Shah Rukh expressed his gratitude on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself in his iconic wide-armed pose. "Thank you for coming over and making my evening special… my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn't, sending you all my love," he captioned the post.

The highlight of the event came when the star delighted fans by dancing on stage to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, a track from one of his recent hits. Fans cheered and joined in, matching his dance moves, creating an electric atmosphere that capped off a special day for the beloved superstar.

