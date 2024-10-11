Jigra X Reviews: Netizens Praise Alia Bhatt's Performance in the Film, but Not All Agree

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated film Jigra has taken the spotlight as it hit theatres today on 11 October 2024. This action thriller, co-produced by Bhatt and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, features the former in a unique role of a sister determined to rescue her brother, played by Vedang Raina, from a foreign jail. The film, which also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, promises an emotional journey filled with drama and thrill.

Early reviews have begun to surface on the micro-blogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, showcasing a range of opinions. Many critics lauded Alia's performance as "flawless," with one reviewer describing the film as a "masterpiece," highlighting its emotional depth and engaging storytelling. The film's direction and cinematography received high praise, enhancing the film's emotional impact.

Taking to X, a moviegoer wrote: "It's a MASTERPIECE.. ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 JIGRA is one of the best movie I have ever seen. And yes, I have seen many (including all IMDb 250 movies). It is a personal opinion and I connected with the film. The performances are amazing." Another one posted: "This one is brutally emotional and hits hard!🔥🔥 #AliaBhatt is nothing short of flawless—she delivers a gut-wrenching performance that pulls you into her world from the very first scene.

Another positive review read: "Unique Storytelling: Jigra offers a fresh narrative that blends traditional themes with modern issues, making it relatable yet distinct from typical cinematic offerings. The plot explores complex relationships and personal growth in a nuanced way." Another fan of Alia Bhatt gushing over her acting skills wrote: "What a performance."

However, some reviews have been less favourable, labelling the film as average and criticising its pacing and length. A reviewer noted that while Alia's desperation to save her brother was portrayed effectively, the narrative felt flat and drawn out. One X user in his critical post wrote: "The story is all about #AliaBhatt saving her brother #VedangRaina who has been arrested under false charges and in end Alia saves him This is the complete torture for 2h 33m. Alia acting is not up to the mark."

Despite the mixed feedback, Alia's mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, publicly endorsed the film, awarding it five stars and praising the actor's performance. Jigra is set to compete at the box office with notable releases, including Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's Vettaiyan. As anticipation builds, audiences await to see if Jigra can make a significant impact upon its release.