Jigra vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video BO Day 5: Alia's Film Falters with Low Collections; Rajkummar Rao Starrer Enjoys Slight Edge

Hyderabad: On October 15, Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video registered their 5th day at the box office. Both films saw a dip on Tuesday, however, the family entertainer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video managed to stay ahead of Alia's actioner. The performances of Bhatt's film and Rajkummar Rao starrer has been unexpected, especially at this festive time of Dusshera.

Jigra, an escape thriller co-produced by Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, has struggled to meet the expectations set by fans. The film has garnered only Rs 19.85 crore in its first five days, with a disappointing opening of Rs 4.55 crore. The film's daily collections have shown a downward trend, with earnings of Rs 1.60 crore reported on Tuesday. Critics point to a niche storyline, which focuses on a young woman's desperate attempt to rescue her brother from a foreign prison that may have limited its broader appeal.

In contrast, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, a comedy featuring a star-studded cast, has performed relatively well. The film opened to a strong Rs 18 crore over its first weekend and managed to earn Rs 2.15 crore on Day 5, bringing its total to Rs 23.35 crore. While it has benefitted from the success of the recent release of the comedy film Stree 2, drawing audiences to theaters, its somewhat unconventional title and theme has deterred some family audiences, particularly in smaller cities.

Contrary to expectations, both films have been impacted by the ongoing Navratri celebrations, which have diverted attention from cinema to the festivities. To add to this, the competition is soon going to intensify, as upcoming releases like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are slated to hit theaters this Diwali.