Jigra Vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Day 3: Alia Bhatt's Action-Thriller Fails To Match Rajkummar Rao's Comedy Film

Hyderabad: Two highly anticipated films, Jigra starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, clashed at the box office, with both films releasing on October 11. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video outperformed Jigra in terms of opening weekend collections.

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video had a steady start, grossing Rs 5.5 crore on its first day. The film showed a 30% growth on Saturday, collecting Rs 6.9 crore. However, its earnings dipped slightly on Sunday, bringing in Rs 6.25 crore. By the end of its first weekend, the film had earned a total of Rs 18.65 crore, according to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk.

In comparison, Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala and bankrolled by Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, earned Rs 4.55 crore on its opening day, marking Alia Bhatt's second-lowest opening after her 2014 film Highway. The film showed a stronger 40% growth on Saturday, with collections reaching Rs 6.55 crore. However, Sunday saw a decline, with earnings estimated at Rs 5.15 crore. Jigra wrapped up its first weekend with a total of Rs 6.75 crore.

Both films received mixed feedback, which impacted their overall box office collections. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also faced controversy for using the Stree character without proper permission, prompting an apology from director Raaj Shaandilya. This controversy may have affected the film's performance, despite it leading over Jigra in terms of earnings.

The clash between these two films has set the stage for an interesting battle at the box office, as both continue to face tough competition and varying responses from viewers.