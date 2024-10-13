ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jigra vs. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Day 2: Alia Bhatt's Film Gains Momentum but Lags behind Rajkummar Rao Starrer

Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video hit theatres on Friday, leading to a box office clash.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Jigra vs. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Day 2
Jigra vs. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Day 2 (Photo: Film Posters/ ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: In the competitive landscape of Indian cinema, Alia Bhatt's latest release Jigra faced a box office clash with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Jigra debuted with a mere Rs 4.55 crore on its first Friday but managed to bounce back with an impressive Rs 6.50 crore on Saturday, marking a 42% growth. On the other hand, leading the race, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, directed by Raaj Shaandilya, opened with a slightly better figure of Rs 5.5 crore on its first day and remained ahead on the second day as well.

The surge in Jigra's collection on Saturday brought its total two-day net collection to Rs 11.1 crore. The actioner directed by Vasan Bala is a jailbreak drama where Alia portrays Satya, a sister on a desperate quest to free her wrongfully imprisoned brother. Despite mixed reviews from critics, audience word-of-mouth appears to be favouring the film, evident by the humongous growth at the box office on day 2 of its release.

On the other hand, Rajkummar's film saw a growth of 25% on Saturday, collecting Rs 6.75 crore, leading to a total of Rs 12.4 crore over two days. The comedy film revolves around a newlywed couple whose homemade romantic tape goes missing. Despite the film's humorous premise, it has faced criticism for its execution, resulting in lukewarm responses from audiences and critics alike.

The weekend box office collections will be crucial for both films as they aim to capture audience interest during the festive season. If Jigra banks on the weekend opportunity, it may establish itself as a solid contender for the year-end box office tally. Meanwhile, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video must maintain momentum to leverage its box office collection.

