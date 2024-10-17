Jigra vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video BO Day 6: Alia Bhatt's Film Trails behind Rajkummar Rao Starrer as Gap Widens

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video faced a box office clash on October 11, 2024. Jigra directed by Vasan Bala struggled significantly since its release. In contrast, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which features Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, has fared much better.

Over six days, Jigra has managed to collect just Rs 21.10 crore, with a notably poor showing on its sixth day, earning only Rs 1.25 crore. This drop of over 21 percent from the previous day highlights its struggle to attract audiences, raising concerns about its lifetime collections. With minimal contributions from its Telugu version, the film is now poised to end its run below Rs 30 crore, potentially marking it as one of the lowest earners in Bhatt's career.

On the contrary, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video grossed Rs 25.15 crore in the same time frame. Although it has also seen a decline in earnings—recording Rs 1.81 crore on its sixth day—the film is on track to break even against its budget of Rs 25.26 crore. This comedy, revolving around a quest for a missing CD, has proven to be more appealing to audiences, maintaining a steady presence at the box office.

While Jigra had high expectations due to its star power and Karan Johar's backing, it has not resonated with audiences. Meanwhile, Vicky Vidya, despite facing its own challenges, is managing to sustain itself, benefiting from a lighter comedic plot and a relatable characters. As both films continue their runs, it will be interesting to note if Jiga continues to lag behind. The coming weeks will be crucial, especially with anticipated releases like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 looming on the horizon.