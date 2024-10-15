Jigra vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video BO Day 4: Alia's Film Crashes; Rajkummar Rao Starrer Zooms past Rs 20 Cr

Hyderabad: The box office recently witnessed a clash with Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video releasing on the same day on October 11. However, their performances tell a different story, with the Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer making more than Alia Bhatt's Jigra. While both films faced a decline in earnings on Monday, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video showed more resilience, collecting approximately 10-15 percent more than Jigra.

Jigra, featuring Alia Bhatt, had a mixed opening, collecting Rs 4.55 crore on its first day. The film, directed by Vasan Bala, follows the story of a devoted sister, Satya Anand, played by Bhatt, who embarks on a challenging journey to rescue her brother. Despite the star power of Bhatt, the film experienced a disappointing performance over its first four days, totalling Rs 18.10 crore. The day 4 collections saw a decline after an initial rise, with Monday estimates indicating earnings of only Rs 1.5 crore as per Industry tracker Sacnilk.

In contrast, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao, outperformed Jigra with a total collection of Rs 21.05 crore over the same period. The film started strong with Rs 5.5 crore on its first day and maintained a steady performance, earning Rs 6.9 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.4 crore on Sunday. On Monday, it earned Rs 2.25 crore, surpassing Jigra's earnings on the same day. The film's broader appeal can be attributed to its massy content, which resonates well with audiences in single screens and tier two and three cities.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video managed to cater to a wider audience demographic, while Jigra struggled to attract viewers. The Rajkummar Rao film found its footing, however, the buzz surrounding Jigra faded quickly, making it Alia Bhatt's lowest opener since her early career film, Highway. Industry analysts opine that Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video drew in more viewers because of its genre, which is a light-hearted entertainment film amidst the festive season.