Jigra Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt Balances Action and Emotion as She Takes over the Screen

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar dropped the much-awaited theatrical trailer of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's upcoming film Jigra on Thursday. The trailer shows Alia in full beast mode as she goes to extreme lengths to protect her onscreen brother played by Raina. The film is set to hit theatres on 11 October 2024.

The trailer for Jigra introduces a gripping prison-break drama centered around sibling love. Alia plays Satya, who embarks on a daring mission to rescue her brother, Ankur, after he is falsely arrested in a foreign country. The trailer highlights her intense determination, showcasing thrilling action sequences as she confronts numerous challenges, including language barriers and ruthless authorities.

With an emotional core tied to family bonds, Jigra promises a blend of heart and adrenaline, marking Alia's debut in the action genre. The film directed by Vasan Bala marks Vedang's second film, who debuted last year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Jigra is also Alia Bhatt's second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. She is co-producing the project with Karan Johar.

Recently, the makers also unveiled the teaser trailer of the film, which was well received by the audience. In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

