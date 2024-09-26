ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jigra Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt Balances Action and Emotion as She Takes over the Screen

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 37 minutes ago

The trailer of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's film Jigra was unveiled on Thursday. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is slated to release on October 11, 2024.

Jigra Theatrical Trailer Out
Jigra Theatrical Trailer Out (Film Poster)

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar dropped the much-awaited theatrical trailer of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's upcoming film Jigra on Thursday. The trailer shows Alia in full beast mode as she goes to extreme lengths to protect her onscreen brother played by Raina. The film is set to hit theatres on 11 October 2024.

The trailer for Jigra introduces a gripping prison-break drama centered around sibling love. Alia plays Satya, who embarks on a daring mission to rescue her brother, Ankur, after he is falsely arrested in a foreign country. The trailer highlights her intense determination, showcasing thrilling action sequences as she confronts numerous challenges, including language barriers and ruthless authorities.

With an emotional core tied to family bonds, Jigra promises a blend of heart and adrenaline, marking Alia's debut in the action genre. The film directed by Vasan Bala marks Vedang's second film, who debuted last year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Jigra is also Alia Bhatt's second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. She is co-producing the project with Karan Johar.

Recently, the makers also unveiled the teaser trailer of the film, which was well received by the audience. In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Read More

  1. Alia Bhatt Floors Fans with Her Glamorous Avatar at Paris Fashion Week Debut - Watch
  2. WATCH: Raha Looks Tired Yet Adorable In Ranbir Kapoor's Arms As They Return From Paris
  3. Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Starrer Gets A New Release Date - Check

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar dropped the much-awaited theatrical trailer of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's upcoming film Jigra on Thursday. The trailer shows Alia in full beast mode as she goes to extreme lengths to protect her onscreen brother played by Raina. The film is set to hit theatres on 11 October 2024.

The trailer for Jigra introduces a gripping prison-break drama centered around sibling love. Alia plays Satya, who embarks on a daring mission to rescue her brother, Ankur, after he is falsely arrested in a foreign country. The trailer highlights her intense determination, showcasing thrilling action sequences as she confronts numerous challenges, including language barriers and ruthless authorities.

With an emotional core tied to family bonds, Jigra promises a blend of heart and adrenaline, marking Alia's debut in the action genre. The film directed by Vasan Bala marks Vedang's second film, who debuted last year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Jigra is also Alia Bhatt's second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. She is co-producing the project with Karan Johar.

Recently, the makers also unveiled the teaser trailer of the film, which was well received by the audience. In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Read More

  1. Alia Bhatt Floors Fans with Her Glamorous Avatar at Paris Fashion Week Debut - Watch
  2. WATCH: Raha Looks Tired Yet Adorable In Ranbir Kapoor's Arms As They Return From Paris
  3. Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Starrer Gets A New Release Date - Check
Last Updated : 37 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOLLYWOOD ACTOR ALIA BHATTJIGRA THEATRICAL TRAILERVEDANG RAINAJIGRA TRAILERALIA BHATT FILM JIGRA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.