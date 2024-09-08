ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jigra Teaser Trailer: Alia Bhatt Delivers Electrifying Action Scenes in Search of Brother Vedang Raina

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Sep 8, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

Updated : Sep 8, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

The teaser trailer for Alia Bhatt’s much-anticipated film Jigra showcases a tantalising preview of the intense drama and powerful performances expected in the film. It is a tale of a brother and sister, portrayed by Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, respectively.

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated teaser for Alia Bhatt's latest production Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, is finally out, giving audiences a glimpse into what promises to be a high-octane drama. Set to hit screens on October 11, Jigra features Bhatt in a gripping role as a protective sister, determined to save her brother from wrongful imprisonment and torture.

The teaser opens with a somber Alia narrating her harrowing backstory. Following the tragic loss of her parents, Bhatt's character Satya is shown as the sole guardian of her brother, played by Vedang Raina. As Raina's character faces a grim situation in a foreign prison, Satya's fierce resolve drives her to defy all odds, risking her life in a dramatic rescue mission.

Accompanied by a nostalgic cover of the classic song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka, the teaser showcases intense action sequences, including explosive prison breakouts and daring escapes. Bhatt's transformation into a determined actor is marked by vivid scenes of her battling against bullets, flames, and explosions to rescue her brother.

The teaser also features notable performances by Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran, who aid Bhatt in her quest. Adding a Bollywood touch, the teaser also includes a mention of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's iconic Angry Young Man persona, with a dialogue exchange that highlights the film's blend of emotion and action.

Produced by Alia Bhatt along with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra, and co-produced by Marijke DeSouza, Jigra is penned by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

